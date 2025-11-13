The best evidence of Maine’s workforce shortage might just be the York County Sheriff’s Office, where Democrat Sheriff William King finds himself — for the third time this year — having to explain how employees of the sheriff’s office ended up on the wrong side of the law.

Sheriff King’s hiring difficulties began in February with the arrest and deportation of Mauricio Romeu, 45, an Angolan foreign national King hired to work at the jail as part of a drive to put so-called “New Americans” on the county payroll.

Romeu, King said at the time, had work authorization in the U.S., which is provided to illegal aliens who have attempted to claim asylum in the U.S. within six months of filing the claim.

Work authorization and an asylum-related stay-of-deportation will not, however, protect foreign nationals who’ve subsequently committed a crime.

The latest staffing challenges in the York County Sheriff’s Office stem from reporting from Maine Wire Reporter Seamus Othot, who broke back-to-back stories this week about corrections officers gone wild.

Sources have reliably informed us that King isn't happy with the public learning about the myriad staffing issues within his office

King first won the sheriff’s post in 2014 after a competitive Democratic primary against South Berwick Police Chief Dana LaJoie and former deputy Paul Main. With no Republican or independent candidate on the ballot that year, the primary victory effectively secured his election. He took office on Jan. 1, 2015, succeeding longtime Sheriff Maurice Ouellette.

King has run for re-election twice since his initial victory, facing Republican challenger and former York County deputy Roger Hicks in both 2018 and 2022. He won each race with roughly 57 percent of the vote, keeping the sheriff’s office in Democratic hands and extending his tenure as the county’s top law-enforcement official.

A Portland native, King began his career with the Portland Police Department before moving into federal service, including posts with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Both of these investigative reports from Othot are well worth your attention.

EXCLUSIVE: York County Corrections Officer Was Living With a Fugitive, Faced No Disciplinary Action for Months

A former York County corrections officer was in a romantic relationship and living with a wanted fugitive and former prisoner earlier this year until he was arrested at her home late this spring. She was allowed to continue working at the jail for months afterward and faced no disciplinary action. In the April-June issue of its newsletter, the York County Sheriff’s Department announced the May 14 arrest of Daryl Terry, a fugitive with a long history of arrests on a variety of charges, including domestic violence. At the time of his arrest, Terry was wanted in Maine for failing to appear in court for allegedly driving with a revoked license as a habitual offender and was also wanted on an extraditable warrant in Texas for charges of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. The Sheriff’s Department treated the arrest as a victory for law enforcement, announcing that Terry, who also used the alias Wesley Morrell, had been transported to the York County Jail and would be held without bail pending his extradition to Texas. What the department conspicuously failed to mention while celebrating the apprehension is that Terry had been hiding out with a then-corrections officer at the York County Jail, Esmeralda LaPorte, who also goes by Esmeralda Mari L. Frias. The York County Jail falls under the supervision of the York County Sheriff. Through a Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) request, The Maine Wire obtained over 70 pages of records from the York Sheriff’s Department on Terry, including the incident report detailing his arrest at LaPorte’s apartment and confirming that they were in a romantic relationship.

Read the full story here…

Plot Thickens: Three York County Corrections Officers Indicted on Charges of Accepting Bribes

Three former York County Corrections Officers were indicted on November 4 after they allegedly accepted bribes from a prisoner to smuggle contraband into the jail. “We take allegations such as these very seriously,” said York County Sheriff William King in a Thursday press release. “As soon as we learned of the allegations, we took immediate action. It is important to note that the action by these three individuals is not reflective of the dedication and professionalism of the remaining York County Corrections Officers.” The indictment, handed down by the York County Grand Jury, determined that enough evidence exists against the suspects to proceed with a prosecution. According to Sheriff King, the alleged incidents first came to light in April when the department received information that three corrections officers—Kayleigh Hamilton, 38, of Sanford; Emma Kehoe, 25, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Zarek Melick, 26, of Lyman—took money from an inmate. The inmate, Connor McGlone, 29, of Wolfboro, NH, was previously arrested in 2024 in connection with a string of robberies at churches across Southern Maine.

Read the full story here…

Also from the Maine Wire: Jon Fetherston has the latest in the mysterious saga of Lewiston city councilor-elect Iman Osman:

Lewiston Councilor-Elect Osman Faces Questions Over Residency and Gun Theft Report

Iman Osman, recently elected to represent Ward 5 on the Lewiston City Council and currently serving on the Lewiston School Committee, has told city officials that he cannot disclose his current home address because his life is in danger, according to multiple sources who spoke with The Maine Wire. In a letter dated November 3, City Clerk Kathleen Montejo asked Osman to clarify his current residence to ensure compliance with the Lewiston City Charter, which requires School Committee members and city councilors to live in the ward they represent. Montejo wrote that Osman’s listed address, 210 Blake Street, had been condemned by city code enforcement and no longer has a certificate of occupancy. “The purpose of this letter is to inquire about the exact address where you are currently residing,” Montejo wrote. “You are required to follow and conform to the regulations of the City Charter. We are seeking verification of compliance.” Osman’s attorney, Kiernan Majerus-Collins, responded on November 5, asserting that Osman remains legally registered to vote at 210 Blake Street and maintains it as his permanent legal residence. He said Osman “has been the victim of a targeted harassment campaign” and will not provide further information that could “jeopardize the safety of a Councilor-elect.”

Read the full story here…

In a serendipitous turn of events, Osman is represented by Majerus-Collins, who is the son of Maine Trust for Local News political columnist Steve Collins.

So if there’s a lack of coverage from that organization’s “strike team” on this scandal, take it up with him.

