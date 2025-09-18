The disparity between support for political violence between liberals and conservatives has been measured in polls in recent years, but difference has become highly visible in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Leftists support — and commit — political violence at far higher rates than conservatives. Indeed, the number of liberals who support political violence — or are ambivalent about Kirk’s murder — is stunning.

More shocking is the number of public school employees and other taxpayer-funded workers who are celebrating or posting gleefully about Kirk’s assassination.

Plenty of them, sadly, are from Maine. My inbox and the Maine Wire’s social media accounts are overflowing with irate parents wondering why public school employees are allowed to flaunt their villainy with impunity.

The school in Lincoln faced student walk-outs and angry parents over multiple employee posts. Here’s a Portland Public Schools employee hoping Kirk’s assassin would be physically attractive. And a janitor in Dedham. Here’s a Kennebunk High School employee justifying murder. The former SAD 6 Superintendent Frank Sherbourne "couldn't be happier" that Charlie Kirk was killed, and he has a hit list of whom he would like to be assassinated next. A Portland Public Schools steering committee member who raised the matter of Charlie Kirk was effectively told to STFU.

Of course, it’s not just teachers who are displaying sympathy or even joy with this violent and evil act.

You also have some political leaders and non-profit heads, like Portland City Councilor Regina Phillips. Her comments in the wake of the most heinous political assassination since Martin Luther King, Jr.’s were tame in comparison to many across the state but nonetheless display the remarkable nonchalance of Maine’s liberal intelligentsia about political violence.

By her own admission, she was celebrating Kirk’s murder.

For those who are unaware, Phillips is a highly connected Democrat and the sister of State Sen. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Cumberland), the former Speaker of the House. She works as a professional Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity consultant with “Cross Cultural Community Services,” an organization she co-founded with Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland).

That organization has received tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer grants, including in the form of ethically questionable no-bid contracts via the equity commission her sister chairs. She’s literally paid to teach courses on what amounts to left-wing morality and can’t stop herself from celebrating a man’s assassination.

Phillips is just one example of the ghouls who live off the taxpayers’ dollars while secretly — at least before last week — wanting half of them murdered for having conservative political views. At least we’re out in the open about it now.

Obviously, all of them should lose their jobs or taxpayer-funded contracts, but that goes doubly for the leftist goblins lurking in our public schools. Parents already had to worry about secret transgender grooming. Now they have to worry about transgender terrorism — or is it “gender-affirming violence”?

I’m committed to making sure that as many of these leftist fanatics lose their jobs as possible, as are thousands of parents around the state and country, and already many have felt the consequences for their deranged comments.

So of course the Maine’s greasy leftist keyboard warriors are whining about “cancel culture.”

Just so we’re clear: Getting fired from a taxpayer-funded job for actively cheering political assassinations is not the same as having unwashed leftists comb your social media for old comments that run astray of left-wing orthodoxy. The latter is cancel culture, the former is taxpayers deserving educators and civil servants who don’t support terrorism. Even private sector employers deserve to know if their employees are moonlighting as psychopathic BlueSky users.

That difference is not stopping whinging leftists from whining though.

To give just one example, here’s the Communications Director for the Maine AFL-CIO. (If you’re not familiar with the acronym, it’s an archaic group workers once used to organize to protect their rights until they discovered employee-owned corporations like Maine’s largest construction companies. Now the AFL-CIO doesn’t really represent the working class; it is just a racketeering organization that siphons workers’ paychecks to fund Democratic politics and hacks like their communications director, Andy O’Brien.)

It’s ironic Andy is whining that domestic terror sympathizers are losing their jobs. Because Andy was part of a miserable band of left-wing dirtbags who spent all of COVID-19 hunting down the non-believers and trying to ruin their lives. Chud Chasers, they dubbed themselves. These “chuds” weren’t people who celebrated acts of political terrorism; these were people who questioned things… like school closures, masking kids, and made-up social distancing guidelines.

Now that some of Andy’s fellow dirtbags are suffering just desserts for their anti-social social media posts, he’s crying on the Internet. Boo hoo, buddy.

I’ll make a deal: We’ll stop making these teachers and tax parasites famous for their heinous social media posts as soon as Dr. Meryl Nass gets her medical license back, Rick Savage gets his liquor license and restaurant back, and all the hospital workers fired over vaccine mandates get their jobs back — plus back pay and lost income.

Until then, send me every single screenshot of every single post, and we’ll make sure that this entire state knows if there are psychos and terror supporters being entrusted with children’s education — or mooching off taxpayers’ dime.



