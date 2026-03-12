The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

While Democrats Empower Gun Seizures in the Name of Safety, the Scene in Portland Tells a Different Story - MWTV

A new push to fund SWAT-style enforcement for Maine’s red flag law raises fresh fears about due process, police escalation, and exactly who gets treated as dangerous.
Mar 12, 2026

David Trahan, long-time state lawmaker and the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine Executive Director, joins Maine Wire TV to warn viewers about what Maine’s new red flag law may actually require in practice: more armed state response, less due process, and a much greater chance of volatile confrontations at people’s homes. Meanwhile, Portland serves as the visual counterpoint to all the rhetoric coming out of Augusta, with open-air drug activity, public filth, and visible human collapse unfolding in broad daylight.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture