David Trahan, long-time state lawmaker and the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine Executive Director, joins Maine Wire TV to warn viewers about what Maine’s new red flag law may actually require in practice: more armed state response, less due process, and a much greater chance of volatile confrontations at people’s homes. Meanwhile, Portland serves as the visual counterpoint to all the rhetoric coming out of Augusta, with open-air drug activity, public filth, and visible human collapse unfolding in broad daylight.
While Democrats Empower Gun Seizures in the Name of Safety, the Scene in Portland Tells a Different Story - MWTV
A new push to fund SWAT-style enforcement for Maine’s red flag law raises fresh fears about due process, police escalation, and exactly who gets treated as dangerous.
Mar 12, 2026
The Robinson Report
