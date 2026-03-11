A school board meeting over Title IX turns into a shouting match, with the central dispute no longer just about policy but about who gets to define harassment, bullying, and basic reality in Maine schools. That same pattern of denial and escalation shows up again in Augusta, where a tiny home care office appears to be producing extraordinary Medicaid revenue while the people running it struggle to explain the basics.
While a Title IX Fight Explodes in Public, Another Augusta Care Agency Raises Questions About Oversight- MWTV
A chaotic school board meeting over Title IX spills into another round of public outrage, while Augusta turns up yet another home care agency billing far outside the norm.
Mar 11, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
