The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

While a Title IX Fight Explodes in Public, Another Augusta Care Agency Raises Questions About Oversight- MWTV

A chaotic school board meeting over Title IX spills into another round of public outrage, while Augusta turns up yet another home care agency billing far outside the norm.
Mar 11, 2026

A school board meeting over Title IX turns into a shouting match, with the central dispute no longer just about policy but about who gets to define harassment, bullying, and basic reality in Maine schools. That same pattern of denial and escalation shows up again in Augusta, where a tiny home care office appears to be producing extraordinary Medicaid revenue while the people running it struggle to explain the basics.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture