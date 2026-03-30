The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Edward Allen Tharp's avatar
Edward Allen Tharp
15h

I, and I think We don't care about her investigation. However, if she or any other Maine.gov official, in any capacity has broken any statute, be it state or federal, and there is a penalty for such, then arrest her. Now. Enough with the blathering Theatre. Steve - I/We Adore all of your everything, just sick and very tired of so many, unaccountable, where as I/We would be before a judge.

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Paul T. LeClair's avatar
Paul T. LeClair
16h

So how do voters (or can they) force the Augusta legislature to force a response from Bellows or have her impeached for treasonous behavior to the voters request for updates on this issue?

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