“We will not stop until we have answers.”

That’s what Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) said after The Robinson Report revealed that Maine’s absentee ballot system had suffered the worst ever breach of election integrity.

Frau Bellows’ Shermanesque declaration appears to have been a lie. Like when she told the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee that she didn’t admit to Marc Elias that non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine when in fact there’s video of her admitting exactly that.

For those who have forgotten, 250 Maine absentee ballots arrived at a random home in Newburgh in an Amazon Prime package delivered via UPS. Bellows promised a swift resolution to the election crisis. She assured us the Maine State Police detectives assigned to work for her office would be getting to the bottom of the scandal. Then she said it would be the FBI. That might have been another fib, because no one in Newburgh was ever contacted by the FBI. At the last update, Bellows said the case was in the trustworthy and reliable hands of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

[Insert the laugh-track…]

Only one person involved in the election breach has ever been interviewed — the package recipient, the same person Bellows smeared at her debacle State House press conference. A motor vehicle detective interviewed the woman shortly after she turned the ballots over to her local election officials in the same way a local cop might take down some notes about area youths riding dirt bikes across her yard. But no one else in Newburgh has been interviewed, and the package recipient never talked to anyone at the FBI or anyone from AG Frey’s office.

Nearly six months later, Bellows seems to have filed the Amazon Absentee Ballots into the memory hole. She’s too busy spoon feeding jello and Geritol to her core voters, after all. She’s not the only one. The entire Maine political establishment, including the taxpayer-funded newspapers, seem to have moved on from the fiasco. Investigation 101 says you conduct interviews as soon as possible, while memories are still fresh. Human memories have a way of morphing overtime.

The lack of any interviews in the immediate days and weeks following the catastrophic election blunder is a virtual guarantee that Bellows, Frey, and Maine’s entire election apparatus have swept this scandal under the rug. The truth is, there is no investigation; there never was. And no one — least of all Shenna Bellows — wants the public to know how her office managed such a galactic screw-up. Or, perhaps they did find the culprit, they don’t what the public to have answers, and what we’re looking at instead is a cover-up.

The only action Bellows took in response to the Amazon Absentee Ballot was to strip UPS of the ballot distribution contract and hand a no-bid contract to a separate parcel delivery service. She never transparently explained why she called the audible. But the Amazon Absentee Ballots are only Part One of this epic Bellows boo-boo. Part Two is even more intriguing, especially because Bellows continues to deceive and delay about this cock-up.

At the same time absentee ballots were somehow finding their way into the wrong Amazon Prime package, we had the simultaneous scandal involving absentee ballot affidavit envelopes turning up at some Washington, D.C.-area consulting firm. Bellows refuses to tell lawmakers (or journalists) the name of the firm. That was one detail she conveniently forgot the last time she testified about it at the State House. That little detail just slipped her mind at the hearing, and then she subsequently refused to let it slip back into her mind when lawmakers and journalists followed up.

To restate it bluntly: Shenna Bellows mailed some DC area consulting firm — perhaps it was Public Policy Partners, Harris Jones & Malone, LLC, ActBlue, or some Democrat campaign shop — sensitive election materials, and she only confessed once the Amazon Absentee fiasco put a microscope on her election mismanagement. Yet even now, six months later, she’s still refused to disclose which Democrat Party operatives got their hands on state of Maine election materials, how that happened, or how the other batch of election materials wound up in an Amazon package.

In February, Deputy Secretary of State Emily Cook (the Bellows for Governor campaign flak who’s being paid by taxpayers to help run Bellows’ campaign) told lawmakers on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee that the investigation was “still ongoing” and promised that she’d check with some unknown party to see whether she could reveal the name of the DC contractor that somehow got Maine absentee ballot envelopes. No update on that diligent work by this selfless civil servants.

Separately, we filed a Freedom of Access Act request for the name of the contractor in DC that Bellows sent absentee ballot affidavit ballots. From our reading, there’s no exemption in state law that would allow them to withhold the name of Bellows’ co-conspirator here. My request, submitted on Feb. 13, sought the name of the contractor and some limited instances of communication between Bellows’ office and that contractor. To date, Bellows has not provided me with a “good faith” time and cost estimate for the completion of this request.

Today I sent the following asking for an update: I’m writing to request an update on this FOAA request. It’s been one month since I requested, under the Freedom of Access Act, the name of the DC-area consulting firm that the Maine SOS sent absentee ballot affidavit envelopes to, along with some limited correspondence with that firm. I have not received an estimate for the time or cost of this request, as state law requires. This request is not being handled in good faith. I understand the secretary is running for governor now and her taxpayer-funded staff have been placed in service of her political ambitions, but the law is still the law. Please supply the requested documents promptly.

These emails are kind of my own personal joke, because Maine’s FOAA law is so poorly written that we basically have no FOAA law. It only works when government officials are honorable and ethical, and… well, we’re dealing with Shenna Bellows here.

Six Months Later: The Amazon Absentee Cold Case

Since the single biggest election clusterf**k in state history appears to be forgotten and relegated to the archives of The Robinson Report and The Maine Wire, it’s fair to speculate a little bit about why Bellows, Frey, and the Democrat establishment is content to forget and move on.

The Secretary of State, the very week of the scandal, settled on a right-wing conspiracy. She ignored my question at her disastrous press conference about whether she had any evidence. When another reporter asked the same question, she couldn’t answer. Her accusation that I was the culprit was so thinly veiled that even the mainstream media reporters were able to understand her innuendo. But if she really believed that the Merchant of Hate had engaged in some nefarious election crime, wouldn’t she be moving heaven and earth to throw me in a jail cell? Think about it: If there was a scintilla of evidence that the Amazon Absentee Ballots were part of some vast right-wing plot to gain an advantage in elections, wouldn’t Gov. Janet Mills have deployed the SWAT teams?

Yet that hasn’t happened.

So, why?

The most obvious explanation is: Whatever happened was part of a scheme that ultimately benefits Democrats. Perhaps those 250 absentee ballots were meant for another recipient, and perhaps we were never supposed to know about those affidavit envelopes mysteriously finding their way to a political shop in the DC area. If that were the case, then any real investigation would harm Democrats at the polls. And, if that were the case, then you’d expect Democratic officials to obliterate the Amazon Absentee Ballot scandal for our collective memory.

For the record, my leading theory is that some combination of incompetence and an accident led to the Amazon snafu. But Bellows’ continued refusal to share the names of her friends in DC who got their hands on absentee envelopes… well, that does make me wonder.

Share The Robinson Report

Give a gift subscription