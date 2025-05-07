Greetings, readers. Steve Robinson here, Editor-in-Chief of TheMaineWire.com.

I’m thrilled to introduce The Robinson Report, a new project of the Maine Wire built on Substack that will expand on the mission of the Maine Wire, delivering unfiltered journalism, entertaining and informative political commentary, and incisive investigative reporting to Mainers and beyond. This is a natural extension of our work to uncover truth, hold power to account, and use the tools of adversarial journalism as an antidote to Maine’s social, cultural, and political malaise. I’m excited to share what we have in store.

The Maine Wire’s journey has been one of steady growth and impact. Although the Maine Wire has been a part of the Maine Policy Institute since 2011, we fundamentally changed the character and purpose of the organization when I took over as Editor-in-Chief in Nov. 2022. We began with just one part-time employee—myself—worki…