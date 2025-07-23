WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Details Evidence Linking Obama to 2016 Election Conspiracy

In a revelation that should reshape the public’s understanding of the 2016 election and its aftermath, newly declassified intelligence documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reveal that senior Obama administration officials, including President Barack Obama himself, coordinated a political narrative around Russian interference despite conflicting assessments within the intelligence community.

Put simply, the entire “Russia collusion” storyline was a false narrative created at the direction of President Obama and wielded as a political tool to hurt President Donald Trump.

The documents, totaling more than 100 pages, include internal emails, draft intelligence products, and summaries of White House meetings. They show how then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan directed analysts to produce an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian cyber threats that aligned with the White House’s messaging goals, even as FBI analysts raised objections and expressed concerns about analytical overreach.

The key events of the conspiracy began on Dec. 8, when Obama’s intelligence chiefs pulled a Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) which included an assessment that Russian cyber activities around the 2016 election did not impact the outcome.

Importantly, the PDB would have been seen by then-President-elect Trump, as he had begun receiving those briefings on Nov. 15, 2016.

After withholding that accurate intelligence assessment from the incoming president, Obama and top intel staffers began to create a new assessment based on less reliable sources that told the exact opposite story. The new assessment, which was quickly leaked to allied media outlets like the Washington Post, alleged that Russian interference in the 2016 election was significant. Thus began the widespread Democrat talking point, echoed by Maine Sen. Angus King, that Russia “hacked” the presidential election.

The information, which DNI Gabbard began releasing Friday, has been referred to the U.S. Justice Department for criminal prosecutions involving senior Obama administration officials, including Obama himself.

It’s unclear why none of this information was released during Trump’s first term in office.

Intelligence Community Assessment vs National Intelligence Estimate

At the center of the controversy is the decision to produce an “Intelligence Community Assessment” (ICA) rather than a formal National Intelligence Estimate (NIE)—a move that allowed for more flexible conclusions and a faster release. In a Sept. 1, 2016, email, Clapper confirmed that “some sort of IC product would be VERY useful,” emphasizing White House interest in an unclassified summary to be distributed widely, including to the media and local officials.

Internal FBI emails reveal discomfort with the ICA’s early drafts, which overstated Russian intent. One FBI analyst wrote that language on Russia’s motivation to disrupt the election should be softened, warning that the current draft implied “definitive information that Russia does intend to disrupt our elections” when such evidence did not exist at the time.

Read the declassified documents here.

Contrary to the sweeping public claims of Russian interference, the classified assessment itself concluded:

“We assess that foreign adversaries do not have the capability to covertly overturn the vote outcome of the coming U.S. presidential election by executing cyberattacks on election infrastructure.”

The report also noted that the most likely threat was from low-level cyber activity that could erode public confidence, rather than manipulate vote tallies.

Despite internal disagreements and the absence of evidence showing vote manipulation, the internal White House documents show that senior Obama officials met on Dec. 9, 2016, to coordinate retaliatory measures against Russia. Attendees included National Security Adviser Susan Rice, CIA Director Brennan, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and NSA Deputy Director Richard Ledgett.

Despite internal disagreements and the absence of evidence showing vote manipulation, the internal White House documents show that senior Obama officials met on Dec. 9, 2016, to coordinate retaliatory measures against Russia. Attendees included National Security Adviser Susan Rice, CIA Director Brennan, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and NSA Deputy Director Richard Ledgett.

According to the disclosed records, the group of Obama insiders agreed to sanction Russian intelligence officials, expel Russian diplomats, and publicly attribute the DNC hacks to Russia.

In other words, the Obama administration was so committed to advancing the false narrative for political purposes that they were willing to allow it to steer formal foreign policy vis-à-vis Russia.

The documents also show that the Obama administration advanced a public narrative even before intelligence coordination was finalized. “We are tentatively shooting for January 9 to send a possibly draft, possibly final, version to POTUS,” wrote a Deputy NIO on Dec. 8, acknowledging the ICA was still under construction.

Even after Obama tasked the IC with a follow-up report in late December 2016, internal emails indicate analysts continued expressing concerns about bias and groupthink. One analyst involved in the drafting noted that certain assessments, including the infamous Steele Dossier, were never shared within the analytic team but were “suddenly and unilaterally” introduced during a briefing to President-elect Trump by then-FBI Director James Comey.