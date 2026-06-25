WATCH: Steve Robinson joins Lead Maine's Laurel Libby for a deep dive on Medicaid fraud

ICYMI - State Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) has formed a new initiative to advance right-of-center policies and ideas in Maine. You should check out her initiative at LeadMaine.com.

This week, I joined Laurel to discuss our investigative reporting on widespread Medicaid fraud, both here and at TheMaineWire.com (hat tip to Jon Fetherston and Seamus Othot). While the Bangor newspaper continues to dance to Herr Mills marching orders, and the George Soros papers in southern Maine talk about “alleged” fraud, the Maine Wire has taken the novel step of actually doing some investigating.

You can listen to the full episode below…

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It turns out Medicaid fraud is so rampant in Maine that you don’t have to try very hard to find ghost office suites, providers ripping off the state with zero penalties, and disabled Mainers getting abused so “New Mainers” can drive Mercedes G-Wagons. We’re the only outlet in the state doing actual investigative journalism into the endemic fraud and corruption of Maine’s most expensive welfare program, and the most sensational stories are yet to come.

We previewed a little of our upcoming reporting with Laurel and talked about a clever initiative that Lead Maine has brought forward to stop unscrupulous scammers from looting Mainers’ wallets and purses. You can listen to the full episode and follow Lead Maine at LeadMaine.com. Find the episode on YouTube:

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