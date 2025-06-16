USAID Corruption: Fed Official Pleads Guilty to $550 Bribery Scheme
An official at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) -- famously targeted by Elon Musk -- has pleaded guilty to a decade-long corrupt scheme.
A longtime U.S. foreign aid official and three corporate bosses have pleaded guilty to a massive decade-long bribery scheme that steered over $550 million in contracts through rigged federal deals — all funded by U.S. taxpayers.
Roderick Watson, 57, a senior contracting officer at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), accepted more than $1 million in bribes, including cash, luxury perks, and a country club wedding. In return, he helped funnel contracts to two government vendors and their associates, according to a press release issued by the Justice Department on Thursday.
Also pleading guilty, per DOJ, are Walter Barnes, 46, of Potomac, Md., president of PM Consulting Group LLC (also known as Vistant); Darryl Britt, 64, of Myakka City, Fla., president of Apprio Inc.; and Paul Young, 62, of Columbia, Md., a subcontractor tied to both companies.
“These…