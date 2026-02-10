Federal investigators reported millions of dollars in improper payments within Maine’s autism-related Medicaid programs, prompting a formal request for information from state leadership. Governor Janet Mills responded critically, escalating tensions between state and federal officials.
Updates on Dr. Oz, Graham Platner Crowd Surfs and Continued Review of Maine Autism and Residential Care Services - Maine Wire TV
We have only scratched the surface on Maine autism and residential care services.
Feb 10, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
