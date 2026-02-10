The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Updates on Dr. Oz, Graham Platner Crowd Surfs and Continued Review of Maine Autism and Residential Care Services - Maine Wire TV

We have only scratched the surface on Maine autism and residential care services.
Feb 10, 2026

Federal investigators reported millions of dollars in improper payments within Maine’s autism-related Medicaid programs, prompting a formal request for information from state leadership. Governor Janet Mills responded critically, escalating tensions between state and federal officials.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture