I joined the Tucker Carlson Show last night — not at his Maine studio like last time, but remotely because he’s escaped our crushing state income tax for the winter. Tucker had an excellent monologue about the Somali situation in America and the fraud allegations that continue to surface in Democrat-run states like Minnesota and Maine. Then we talked about Maine’s Somali diaspora and the unique role Gateway Community Services plays in our political system. Below the YouTube video of the episode, I’ll post all of the stories that I refer to in our segment.

WATCH:

That the Mills Administration would pump taxpayer dollars into Somali NGOs for the explicit purposes of funding left-wing political activism and voter registration may seem extreme. But it’s right there in the no-bid contracts, public statements, and corporate records.

Share