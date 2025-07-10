Last week, we published our documentary, High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America, with the Tucker Carlson Network. The feature-length film is the result of more than 600 days of on-the-ground investigative journalism exposing a vast criminal conspiracy operating not just in New England, but throughout the rural heart of America. It’s a stunning—and sometimes funny—look at the reality of what happens when foreign criminal organizations exploit America’s heartland.

WATCH HIGH CRIMES NOW



In the interview with Tucker, we discussed the behind-the-scenes effort to make the film, the implications of our findings, and our attempts to get other media outlets, politicians, and law enforcement to pay attention to a massive criminal conspiracy that was—and is—seriously harming rural Maine. This week, we saw some evidence that our dogged reporting is starting to bear fruit. In the District of Massachusetts, seven individuals who were Chinese nationals or had historical ties to China were indicted on allegations that they ran a massive illicit cannabis conspiracy that included properties in Maine. In the indictment, prosecutors revealed that the alleged ringleader was reading my investigative reporting from the very beginning.

We will continue to investigate and expose any individuals or organizations that are undermining the promise of life in Maine—that this is the way life should be.

I’m the one on camera and doing the podcast interviews, but none of this would have been possible without the team at The Maine Wire, especially our Director of Digital Media, Graham Pollard. The documentary was 99 percent a two-man project, and the lion’s share of the film work fell on Graham’s shoulders. Only those who’ve worked on a feature-length film can truly understand how much work goes into directing, editing, animating, sound engineering, and producing a 90-minute movie. Usually, there are teams handling all of those tasks, but Graham handled all of those roles. The film would never have come together without his brilliance and talent.

I’m also grateful to all of the readers, viewers, supporters, donors and investors who have allowed TheMaineWire.com and now The Robinson Report to flourish. My vision from the day I took over The Maine Wire was to produce investigative journalism that matters. I hope you’ll continue to subscribe, read, and support our work. That includes sharing our content on social media, emailing it to your friends, and evangelizing The Maine Wire and The Robinson Report in your community.

