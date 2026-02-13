The Trump Administration on Friday released a massive data file that will serve as a treasure map for anyone interested in finding Medicaid fraud and taking the U.S. Treasury Department up on its reward offer for those who help expose fraudsters.

The file — which is a little unwieldy for the average computer user to work with — will take some time to process.

But the first glimpse at spending by category provides a stunning perspective on the true nature of Medicaid, known in Maine as MaineCare.

Rather than a health care program or a health insurance program, Medicaid spending is dominated by soft-services that fall under the umbrella of “Personal Care Services.”

Under federal law, this is defined as follows: “Assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) and instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs) provided to a person who cannot perform these tasks independently.”

This includes services for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder or Intellectual and Developmental Disorders — the two programs that have, according to federal investigations, been subject to the highest rate of improper payments, a.k.a. fraud.

In Maine, those “Personal Care Services” operate under MaineCare Section 21 or 29 for developmental disabilities. However, the home health care agencies that have proliferate across Maine can also bill taxpayers for PCS.

That would include the 10+ home health care agencies we found at a single office building in Portland, along with the half dozen home health care agencies we found a separate Portland location co-located with a Somali money transfer company.

The Maine Wire identified these locations because we obtained Maine’s portion of the now-public data last year under a Freedom of Access Act request. By examining the provider payment data, in conjunction with address and director data, we were able to easily identify anomalous patterns in spending.

Many of the most intelligent and handsome conservatives have been calling for this transparency play since President Donald Trump took office for his second term.