President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to criticize his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for using the powers of the presidency to undermine fishing rights in the Gulf of Maine.

With his characteristic social media style, Trump praised the “wonderful people of the Great State of Maine” while accusing the Obama-Biden administration of “viciously” curtailing the ability of Maine’s fishermen to earn a living from the ocean.

From President Trump’s social media post: