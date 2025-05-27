Trump Pledges to Restore Mainers' Fishing Rights, Slams Obama-Biden "Ode to Environmentalists"
President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to criticize his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for using the powers of the presidency to undermine fishing rights in the Gulf of Maine.
With his characteristic social media style, Trump praised the “wonderful people of the Great State of Maine” while accusing the Obama-Biden administration of “viciously” curtailing the ability of Maine’s fishermen to earn a living from the ocean.
From President Trump’s social media post:
They were not allowed to fish in those waters, and it would take them more than a day to get into areas, less fertile, where they were allowed to fish. In the meantime, Canada fished, and did very well in these formerly unrestricted areas. Immediately upon Sleepy Joe taking Office, his “AUTOPEN” rejected the Deal that I made for the people of Maine, greatly hurting the Fisher…