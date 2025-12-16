President Donald Trump on Monday declared illicit fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction, likening the deadly synthetic opioid to a chemical weapon and unlocking an arsenal of military and intelligence tools to crush the cartels flooding America’s borders with the poison.

In an executive order signed Dec. 15, Trump argued that fentanyl’s lethality — a mere 2 milligrams can kill, akin to a pinch of salt — and its role in funding terrorist groups and criminal syndicates pose a dire threat to national security.

“The manufacture and distribution of fentanyl, primarily performed by organized criminal networks, threatens our national security and fuels lawlessness in our hemisphere and at our borders,” the order states.

While the order doesn’t create new laws, it signals a shift toward treating fentanyl cartels like terrorist outfits, potentially fast-tracking sanctions, seizures and even military-backed raids. The two main cartels distributing the drug in the U.S. engage in brutal turf wars, the order says, amplifying violence beyond the overdoses.

In Maine, fentanyl has been pervasive and deadly ever since it displaced prescription narcotics and heroin as the opioid of choice for drug users. Opioid overdose deaths per year in Maine peaked in 2022, with more than 700 recorded fatalities. In 2024, the state recorded fewer than 500 deaths.

In response to the opioid epidemic, Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Janet Mills (D) have embraced the “harm reduction” approach. This has included making Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, broadly available, often for free. Democratic lawmakers also increased the amount of fentanyl a drug trafficker can carry without being charged for trafficking drugs.

President Trump has taken a different approach.

The executive order elevates fentanyl from a public health crisis to a potential tool of foreign adversaries, such as China or Central American narco-terrorist groups. Federal agencies may now deploy resources typically reserved for combating chemical, biological or nuclear threats to fight the fentanyl epidemic. Trump’s directive orders the attorney general to ramp up probes and court cases against traffickers, including tougher charges and stiffer sentences.

But the real firepower comes from involving the military, which has already irked Democratic lawmakers and captured news headlines by destroying speedboats trafficking suspected narcotics from Central America into the U.S.

Trump’s order could result in a significant enhancement of funding for the law enforcement agencies operating under the Justice Department, such as Homeland Security, ICE and the FBI. The order directs Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi to assess whether fentanyl’s dangers justify shifting Pentagon resources to the Justice Department for enforcing federal criminal laws, citing a statute that allows military aid in counter-drug operations.

Additionally, the Secretary of War must revise military protocols for responding to chemical threats within the U.S. to explicitly cover fentanyl incidents, potentially allowing armed forces to intervene in domestic spills or attacks involving the drug. Although many have speculated about the potential for fentanyl to be used in large-scale attacks on municipal water supplies, there have been no documented cases of deliberate terror attacks involving the narcotic.

Trump’s order also calls on the State Department and the Treasury Department to target the finances and assets of those producing or peddling fentanyl and its key building blocks, such as piperidone-based chemicals.

“As President of the United States, my highest duty is the defense of the country and its citizens,” the order declares.