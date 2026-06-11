Trump Calls Graham Platner a “Low-Level Thug” After Senate Primary Win - MWTV

After Donald Trump called Graham Platner a “low-level thug” and one of the worst people to ever run for office, Republicans gained a new national attack line in the Senate race. Furthermore, after the Maine Wire asked viewers to report voting problems, hundreds of comments and tips described issues with party registration, ballot access and confusion at the polls. The reports put pressure on the Secretary of State’s office, especially after Jon Fetherston said he again received no clear answers.
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