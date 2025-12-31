Independent journalist Nick Shirley’s investigation into widespread fraud at Somali-run daycares in Minnesota has triggered substantive federal action, prompting Trump Administration officials to turn off funding for the scandal plagued program.

In the shocking 42-minute video, Shirley exposed how dozens of supposed daycares throughout Minnesota were in fact fraudulent enterprises — with no kids or only the appearance of a childcare operation — that were created for the exclusive purpose of defrauding government programs.

In response to the video, which has been viewed more than 127 million times on X alone, the Department of Health and Human Services has frozen all federal child care payments to Minnesota, according to a statement posted to X by Trump Administration officials.

Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary Jim O’Neill announced the action Tuesday on X, describing it as part of a broader effort to combat what he called rampant abuse in programs across the country.

“You have probably read the serious allegations that the state of Minnesota has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares across Minnesota over the past decade,” O’Neill posted.

O’Neill outlined three steps: activating a “defend the spend” protocol requiring states nationwide to provide justifications, receipts or photos for Administration for Children and Families payments; demanding a full audit from Gov. Tim Walz (D) of suspect centers, including attendance and licensing records; and launching a public fraud-reporting hotline.

“We have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud,” O’Neill declared.

The freeze risks disrupting aid for legitimate providers and families, if there are any, but officials say it’s necessary to safeguard federal dollars. Minnesota state officials have not yet commented on the latest action, though they previously downplayed fraud claims tied to Shirley’s findings.

The move amplifies Trump administration scrutiny of Minnesota’s oversight under Democratic leadership, with federal probes already targeting billions in suspected welfare abuse.

The response could also foreshadow looming federal action in Maine, where similar Somali-run taxpayer-funded operations — like Gateway Community Services — have come under increasing scrutiny.