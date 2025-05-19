Former Senate President Troy Jackson declared his candidacy for governor on Monday, joining Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Angus King III in the growing Democratic primary.

Setting aside the question of whether the Maine Democratic Party will ever again nominate a straight white male for statewide office, Jackson’s biggest obstacle from now until June 9, 2026 might be the U.S. Department of Justice.

As the case of former New York Attorney General Leticia James demonstrates, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has taken the gloves off when it comes to politically connected Democrats who’ve previously appeared immune from investigation. DOJ is reportedly probing whether James made false statements on mortgage documents to secure a lower interest rate.

Coincidentally, Jackson copped to making false statements on a low-interest Federal Housing Authority (FHA) mortgage after the Maine Wire reported on the house he purchased in Augusta in 2019. He later sold the house for a healthy capit…