Troy Jackson’s Senate Rebrand, Justice for Fethy, and Maine’s Left-Wing Machine - MWTV

Tom Shattuck hosts Graham Pollard, Jon Fetherston, and Steve Robinson for a wide-ranging Maine Wire TV episode that opens with charges filed after the alleged assault on Fetherston at a Biddeford anti-ICE protest (00:00). The panel then digs into Maine’s U.S. Senate race, AOC’s distance from Graham Platner, Troy Jackson’s outsider rebrand, attacks on Susan Collins, and the abortion/Kavanaugh messaging fight (07:34). They broaden the discussion to the 2028 Democratic field, including AOC, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama, and Hunter Biden (31:35), before closing with Portland affordable-housing battles, project labor agreements, and a Bangor anti-ICE protest involving open socialist organizers (55:36).
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