The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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AMK60's avatar
AMK60
9h

Thank you! Some hearty laughs to start the weekend. Great job.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
10h

Congress just passed a bill betraying Americans, putting another country first and in charge of our military decisions and this is a chosen topic. Wow, truly shows how little the common American matters and the lack of serious journalism. Sad! America is a lost country, bye, bye miss American pie is not even close to how much we have lost our way. Sorry American commoner this is your future and it SUCKS!

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