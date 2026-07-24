When an anonymous jokester started poking fun at male politicians suffering from gynecomastia, ex-Senate President Troy Jackson’s lobbyist son blew a gasket, leveling a digital tantrum at the account’s operator.

Chace J. Jackson, the Portland-based lobbyist whose father is currently running for U.S. Senate, went full keyboard warrior in private messages to the Maine Legislative Manboob Coalition, the parody account that had been making sport of the powerful Democratic family, according to screenshots shared with The Robinson Report.

In one exchange, after the page zinged him as “Jackson’s kid” and a “huge p*ssy,” the 30-something lobbyist fired back with a face-to-face challenge:

“Jackson’s kid is happy to meet you face to face anytime and you can call me a pussy while I’m kicking your fucking ass like the coward you are, you warped pervert. Go post that jackass.”

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When the page replied “I don’t fight women,” Jackson doubled down:

“Look dude, as long as you’re hiding behind a screen name you don’t get to call yourself a man. You probably look like as big a loser as you seem like.”

Jackson scoffed that the page admin “probably doesn’t even work.” The troll shot back that he works two jobs “and still [has] time to troll corrupt politicians… And their disabled kids.”

Manboobs, known in the medical community as gynecomastia, are caused by the non-cancerous swelling of breast tissue in males. The condition can arise from an imbalance between the hormones estrogen and testosterone.

In the DM exchange, which appears to have happened in 2021, Jackson started out with an emotional play to get the manboob jokester to stop posting pictures of his and his father’s b-cups.

“Hi. I don’t know who you are or why you’ve chosen to make this page… I would like to ask you remove the post featuring me, if not also those featuring my father. I have been overweight most of my life and carry a lot of emotional baggage from growing up embarrassed and made fun of for it. I cannot believe that at the age of 30 I am being publicly body shamed by you… making fun of peoples’ body images in public and embarrassing ways goes against basic decency and is so cruel.”

The sympathy play didn’t work out like Jackson had hoped.

The manboob maven responded like a true troll: “Hi, thanks for contacting us. We’ve received your message and appreciate you reaching out. follow us for great insights on growing your new moobs!”

Jackson, whose dad Troy has often claimed to be a fifth-generation logger from Allagash, is deeply involved with his father’s political efforts. He has worked as a lobbyist in Augusta, including for the The Resurgam Group.

When he realized that the manboob coalition director wasn’t going to respond to heartstrings, he escalated quickly to physical threats and even questioned whether the parody account operator was a skilled outdoorsman.

“You ever run a canoe and motor?” Jackson asked. “Do you leave your basement cave long enough to try being an outdoorsman?”

To which the jokester responded: “Yes and I didn’t buy it with Daddys kickback money either.”

It was the Resurgam Group that received more than $50,000 from the Maine Gun Safety Coalition to lobby for gun control legislation.

Coincidentally, the elder Jackson flipped his 20-year position on gun control immediately after his son was paid by the gun control group.

The parody Facebook page has been deleted, but the screenshots were saved for posterity.

The explosive rage posting on Facebook appears to be a family trait.

Other messages shared with The Robinson Report show Troy Jackson himself raging at a Trump-supporting constituent, including a Maine resident who makes an interesting reference to Jackson getting a house “from Irving” — Irving being the large Canadian logging company that owns a massive amount of land in northern Maine.