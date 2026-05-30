The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Islander's avatar
Islander
11h

To listen to these democrats talk, you would get the impression that it is the GOP who has been running the state for the past 60 years. Why isn't he running on Mills record, he helped form it. He is responsible for where we are ass a state today.

He is as corrupt as they come as well as an election denier.

Reply
Share
5 replies
XtremePC's avatar
XtremePC
10h

Everyone needs to read, understand and share this:

https://theleahfiles.substack.com/p/podcast-episode-4-the-forensic-evidence?r=q2n1g&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture