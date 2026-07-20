The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Troy Jackson Becomes Democratic Senate Nominee After Chaotic Replacement Process - MWTV

Questions about Jackson’s Augusta mortgage and Allagash residency returned to the center of the race.
Jul 20, 2026

Jackson’s past mortgage controversy resurfaced as the Maine Wire reviewed allegations involving an Augusta home, an FHA loan and conflicting claims about his primary residence.

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