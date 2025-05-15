A large presence of law enforcement, including multiple officers from the Kennebec County Sheriffs Department, were present at 750 Oakland Road in Belgrade, a property previous flagged by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as affiliated with Asian Transnational Organized Crime.

“This morning around 09:00 a.m. a search warrant was executed at 750 Oakland Road in Belgrade for a report of an illegal marijuana growing operation,” the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP), according to the release.

The office said there were over 700 illegal marijuana plants seized and destroyed.

No one has been arrested or charged with a crime.