Progressive darling and would-be socialist superstar Graham Platner, an alleged oysterman from Hancock County, has seen another top campaign operative abandon his campaign.

Victoria Perrone became the fourth political staffer to exit Platner’s campaign on Oct. 28, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing first reported by Timmy Facciola, author of the Judge Street Journal on Substack.

Facciola reported:

Victoria Perrone resigned from her position as treasurer on Tuesday, October 28, and her firm, Spruce Street, will no longer handle campaign compliance—after less than a month of working for Platner—according to a source familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity by The Judge Street Journal to provide context to the new revelation. On October 31st, the Platner campaign filed a new Statement of Organization that listed Ben Martello as treasurer. Perrone had been listed as treasurer on a prior Statement of Organization filed on October 16.

Perrone’s exit comes as Platner continues to hold rallies that command audiences most Maine Democrats would die for.

Sunday night, Platner performed at Portland’s State Theatre—deep into what is indisputably the stronghold of Maine’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter, of which Platner is a member.

The self-described Antifa Super Soldier left the upper balconies of the arena unfilled, but still, the assembled crowd of more than 1,000 Democratic voters is larger than anything his Democratic primary opponents, Gov. Janet Mills and former political action committee affiliate Jordan Wood, could ever muster.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t signs his momentum may be slowing, and trouble may lie ahead if something the public isn’t seeing is causing so many seasoned campaign operatives to flee his orbit.

A Maine Wire reporter who’s frequented Platner events in recent weeks said the candidate delivered a warmed-over version of the same speech he’d offered one week earlier.

The night included two musical acts but no mention of his top primary opponents, Mills and her benefactor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), nor his eventual would-be Republican opponent.

Instead, Platner resorted to the hyperbolic rhetoric that has characterized Democrats and far-left progressives during the Trump Era.

“Our democracy is under attack,” said Platner, who has previously led paramilitary training courses for the Maine chapter of the Socialist Rifle Association.

“The reason we are in this room together today is because there is a move to steal democracy from us, to restrict access to the ballot for Mainers of all stripes,” he said—a potential reference to the Nov. 4 referendum vote that would add Maine to the 36 other states that require some form of ID to vote.

Platner didn’t elaborate on how requiring photo identification for voting would “steal democracy.” However, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) has admitted publicly that non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine, and Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charles Dingman has said on multiple occasions that Voter ID would cause Democratic votes to decline by more than 13,000.

Platner’s campaign, which has attracted national attention in just a few short weeks, could be by outside appearances a lucrative and career-building campaign to work on for Democratic political operatives. Which makes the departure of now a fourth seasoned political hand a troubling sign that something disastrous is lurking beneath the surface of public view — and not just a Nazi-turned-Doggie tattoo.

When the 800-page PDF of Platner’s prolific Reddit commentary first leaked to CNN and other media outlets, Genevieve McDonald became the first politico to cut bait and run, and she didn’t go quietly.

McDonald, a former Democratic state representative who has a reputation as a mercenary political advocate, left little doubt about why she was fleeing his campaign in a smattering of fiery Facebook posts.

“He knows damn well what it means,” she said of Platner’s Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, at a time when Platner was still telling the naïve Obama Bro podcasters of Pod Save America that he had no idea what the skull symbolized, even though it’s perhaps the most infamous Nazi symbol second only to the swastika.

McDonald later blabbed to Politico that the Platner operation tried to buy her silence with a $15,000 Non-Disclosure Agreement.

On Oct. 27, Platner lost Kevin Brown as campaign manager after just four days. Brown, who’d previously worked for former President Barack Obama and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), attributed his premature departure to the sudden discovery that he’s having a baby with his wife.

A few days later, on Friday, Ronald Holmes III became the third official to abandon ship. He resigned as national finance director, citing a misalignment of professional standards, per the Bangor newspaper.

That top Democratic political consultants seem to be fleeing Platner’s outwardly successful operation is yet another worrying sign that Bernie Sanders’ preferred candidate to face off next year against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) won’t be able to live up to the buzzy social media hype that propelled his national stardom.

Almost immediately upon entering the race, the grandson of a world-famous architect and son of a successful lawyer was able to convince virtually every media outlet that he was just a blue-collar oyster farmer who wanted to stick it to the oligarchy.

Perhaps the most embarrassing example was GQ author Ross Barkan’s cringeworthy hagiography of Platner, which began with the former Marine accusing Collins of murdering his friends.

National observers may be inclined to attribute Platner’s high staff turnover to sensitivity around his crude Reddit posts and the continued fallout from the Nazi tattoo, for which he’s still struggling to get his story straight.

But Maine political insiders are quietly whispering that the rapid exit of established political talents has much more to do with the way Platner has handled himself privately than with his gruff media interviews and on-stage performances. His reaction to the initial discovery of his problematic writing under the handle “P-Hustle” was a high-profile test that the candidate continues to fail for those closest to him.

“Four staffers down. At this point, it’s not a campaign, it’s just chaos. Every experienced campaign hand who joins Platner’s campaign ends up running for the door,” said one long-time GOP campaign hand.

“It seems to me like everyone is cutting their losses,” they said.

