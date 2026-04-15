Despite billing tens of millions through MaineCare, some home healthcare providers showed little visible activity when Maine Wire reporters Jon Fetherston and Seamus Othot visited their listed locations. The findings are fueling new concerns about whether weak enforcement is allowing fraudulent Medicaid claims to slip through the cracks.
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“Totally Legit?” Inside Maine’s $47M Billing Operation Raising Red Flags - MWTV
Visits to home healthcare offices reveal little activity behind massive Medicaid reimbursements.
Apr 15, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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