The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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“Totally Legit?” Inside Maine’s $47M Billing Operation Raising Red Flags - MWTV

Visits to home healthcare offices reveal little activity behind massive Medicaid reimbursements.
Apr 15, 2026

Despite billing tens of millions through MaineCare, some home healthcare providers showed little visible activity when Maine Wire reporters Jon Fetherston and Seamus Othot visited their listed locations. The findings are fueling new concerns about whether weak enforcement is allowing fraudulent Medicaid claims to slip through the cracks.

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