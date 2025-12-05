Clan members of a Somali-American refugee with deep ties to the Maine Democratic Party have begun threatening a Somalia-based media outlet for sharing investigative reporting originally published by The Maine Wire and The Robinson Report.

Relatives of Gateway Community Services CEO Abdullahi Ali even appear to have placed a bounty on the head of the journalists behind Jubbaland Media.

Those threats and apparent murder bounties were made on Facebook after the outlet shared a Somali-language version of investigative reports detailing whistleblower allegations and state audit findings which showed that the Somali-run migrant agency had over-billed MaineCare by nearly $800,000 from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Gateway Community Services, the migrant agency Ali founded in 2014, has billed the state of Maine roughly $5 million per year for MaineCare services while simultaneously receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in no-bid contracts from the administration of Gov. Janet Mills (D).

Records obtained under the Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) show that Gateway was audited under Republican Gov. Paul LePage and found to have over-billed MaineCare by nearly $8000,000. Records show Ali had still not repaid the debt as of at least August of 2025.

Here are the records showing the unpaid MaineCare recoupment orders:

Neither Ali nor any other Gateway employee has ever responded to inquiries about the over-billing and lack of repayment. However, following Jubbaland Media’s sharing of a Newsmax segment featuring this reporter, Ali took to X to call the Maine Wire racist and hateful.

The Threats

The authors of the threats included Abdi Najib Abdullahi and Ayanle Abdullahi Aden, both of whom are relatives of Gateway Community Services CEO Abdullahi Ali. The threats were published Friday in a series of Somali-language Facebook posts that targeted Jubbaland Media and attempted to dox the journalist who controls the account. (We’re opting not to name the journalist.)

Abdi Najib Abdullahi is the eldest son of Gateway CEO Ali, while Ayanle Abdullahi Aden is a second cousin to Ali, according to fellow Somali-American refugee Abdi Iftin, a Maine resident and recent guest on The Robinson Report podcast. Iftin highlighted the threats in a viral TikTok post, which was subsequently shared by the Jubbaland Media Facebook page.

In addition, Abdi Najib Abdullahi, the Gateway CEO’s son, cites on his Facebook page that he works for Boundless Media, a company incorporated in Maine by his father, Ali, using the same address as Gateway.

In a Facebook post, Ali’s son wrote:

English: “Here’s the reporter who insults the honored politician [Abdullahi Ali] his name is Mohamed Somali. We will not let you escape with the excuse that you were high when you insulted the politician. There are some plants you should never eat.” Somali: “Yarka dadka masuuliyada ah ku aflagaadeyo pageka Jubbaland Media wakan magaciisana waxa ladhaa mohamed somali Niyahow an mid kudhaho hadhow Wan marqansana kama sari donto geedaha ged an ladaaqin ba jiro ogow.”

Abdullahi’s line that there “are some plants you should never eat” is a Somali idiom or figure of speech that is regarded as a threat, akin to saying that there are some people one shouldn’t mess with or insult.

In a comment on that post, Aden, Ali’s second cousin, added, “We’ll pay 50 shilling for each person to kill the man,” appearing to offer a financial incentive for mob violence against the journalist. Aden reiterated the threat in a second comment, stating, “Kill this man. Worth 50 shilling for each person involved.”

A subsequent commenter assured those tempted to accept Aden’s 50 shilling murder bounty that the journalist “belongs to a small tribe,” meaning the risk of retaliation or recrimination from Somali’s family would be low.

Perhaps embolden by his fellow clan members, the son of Gateway Community Service’s CEO further commented: “Jubbaland Media so since this platform insults politicians, we know those who run this media and we’ll deal with you soon.”

According to Iftin’s commentary on TikTok, the post was very clearly an attempt to threaten and intimidate Jubbaland Media, which boasts a Facebook following of more than 182k.

The outlet must have agreed with Iftin’s interpretation, because they quickly shared his commentary as well.

Gateway Community Services vs DHHS & a Whistleblower

That Gateway Community Services erroneously billed MaineCare is well established by the public records obtained from Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services. Those documents show that, in 2022, shortly after Gateway hired Somali Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) to serve as Assistant Executive Director, the company also enlisted the services of the law firm Bernstein Shur.

Yet as of at least Feb. 2025, Gateway’s over-billing issues had yet to be resolved, as records show additional correspondence between Bernstein Shur and DHHS, as the firm continued to fight for the Somali migrant agency to avoid repaying Maine taxpayers for the erroneous payments.

In addition DHHS’s findings, former Gateway employee Christopher Bernardini has come forward with allegations that he witnessed systematic MaineCare fraud for more than five years while working on MaineCare claims for the migrant agency.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey (D) has declined to investigate the allegations against Gateway Community Services, and no one from the Attorney General’s Office or DHHS has contacted Bernardini to interview him regarding his credible and specific claims about Gateway’s process for inflating MaineCare billing.

The only communication Bernardini has received from the State of Maine government since blowing the whistle on the MaineCare fraud he claims to have witnessed at a Somali-run migrant agency is an audit from Maine Revenue Services.

That surprise audit was quickly resolved, as Bernardini has not been a resident of Maine for several years since he moved to Florida in 2021 and therefore owed no tax obligation to the state of Maine.

In fact, Bernardini told The Robinson Report that he learned through the state audit process that, despite having relocated to income tax-free Florida, Gateway had continued to withhold Maine state income tax from his paychecks, meaning the state of Maine actually owes him a substantial refund.

According to correspondence between Bernardini and agents at Maine Revenue Services, Bernardini will have to make additional filings with the state if he wants to reclaim that thousands of dollars that were improperly withheld from his pay.

Why has Gateway Community Services operated for years with apparent impunity?

Part of the reason could be that the migrant agency is practically an arm of the Maine Democratic Party and Gov. Mills’ administration.

Two former Gateway employees and close personal associates of Ali’s — Rep. Yusuf Yusuf (D-Portland) and Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) — have gone on to serve in the state legislature. Ali’s former special assistant at Gateway, Safiya Khalid, recently hosted a fundraiser for Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D). The only staffer of Gov. Mills’ “Office of New Americans” is former Gateway employee Ekhlas Ahmed. In addition, Khalid runs the “Community Organizing Alliance,” a migrant ballot harvesting operation that is fiscally sponsored by the left-wing Maine People’s Alliance.

