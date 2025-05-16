Senate Republican Leaders Matt Harrington (left) and Trey Stewart (right)

Maine Sen. Matt Harrington (R-York) wants Gov. Janet Mills (D) to investigate Gateway Community Services after a former employee exposed a shocking scheme the migrant services agency has allegedly used to defraud MaineCare for at least five years.

“Maine taxpayers deserve answers — and they deserve them now,” Sen. Harrington, said in the Thursday Facebook post.

“We need a full-scale investigation into the fraud that is being allowed to occur within Maine DHHS,” Harrington said.