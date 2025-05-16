Top Republican Calls for Investigation Into Gateway Community Services for MaineCare Fraud
Republican Sen. Matt Harrington, the assistant minority leader in the Senate, called Thursday for an investigation into the MaineCare-funded migrant services agency after a whistleblower report.
Maine Sen. Matt Harrington (R-York) wants Gov. Janet Mills (D) to investigate Gateway Community Services after a former employee exposed a shocking scheme the migrant services agency has allegedly used to defraud MaineCare for at least five years.
“Maine taxpayers deserve answers — and they deserve them now,” Sen. Harrington, said in the Thursday Facebook post.
“We need a full-scale investigation into the fraud that is being allowed to occur within Maine DHHS,” Harrington said.