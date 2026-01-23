Maine’s Democratic candidates for statewide office are competing to see who can take the most extreme position against federal immigration authorities, but officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Friday that the inflammatory claims simply aren’t true.

“They have taken people who are here legally. They have taken people with no criminal records. They have taken a local police officer,” Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner said on X.

ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde, the top ranking ICE official overseeing Operation Catch of the Day in Maine, said the criticisms were either false or rooted in ignorance of how law enforcement conducts operations.

In an exclusive interview Friday morning, The Robinson Report asked Hyde to respond to some of the more viral or common criticisms that had been made against her agency and the conduct of ICE officers in Maine.

The top two attacks on ICE’s activities in Maine is that agents are arresting foreign nationals who entered the U.S. legally and “undocumented” aliens who’ve committed no crimes other than illegally sneaking into the country.

Hyde said that ICE’s activities are targeted toward illegal aliens who are known to have committed crimes — either in the U.S. or in their home countries — but that other illegal aliens who do not have criminal records or warrants out for their arrests are sometimes encountered incidental to a targeted enforcement action.

“It’s targeted enforcement operations. All our teams go out with targets, and they’re looking for individuals. Something we haven’t hidden is that while we’re out looking for the targeted individuals, if we come across somebody else who’s here illegally, we’re going to arrest them. That’s our job,” said Hyde.

Asked about the circumstances under which ICE might arrest someone who entered the U.S. legally, Hyde said there were a variety of circumstances in which a non-citizen could enter the U.S. legally and subsequently become an illegal alien by violating the terms of their entry. This includes non-citizens who have overstayed their immigration visa, violated the terms of a work visa, or failed to attend a given college after receiving a student visa.

Per Hyde:

“There are various reasons why you could enter the country lawfully. For example, if you came in on a student visa, or a J1 visa to work, or an H-1B visa to work, those are all visas that, you enter lawfully, but if you violate the terms of the visa— For example, if you come in as a student and you stop going to school, then you’re in violation of the terms of the visa. So technically, you entered lawfully, but you violated those terms. Or if you come in, you know, to work for a particular company, and they petitioned for you, and you know, they paid for you to be here to work for that company, if you don’t work for that company anymore, and they petition for you you’re in violation of the terms of your visa. Or same thing, you know, for a j1 you know, you guys have a lot of summer help up here from from J1s, right? If a restaurant, or, you know, you know, down in Massachusetts, a lot of the J ones are in the cranberry bogs. They stop working there, then they’re in violation of the terms of their visa.”

A recent example of what Hyde described was on display last year in Maine when two separate foreign nationals who had entered the U.S. legally — but overstayed their tourism visas — were deported back to Angola are getting in fatal car accidents for which they were at fault.

Another common allegation leveled on social media and repeated by Democratic elected officials is that ICE is engaged in racial or ethnic profiling during enforcement actions. In particular, several top Maine Democrats have alleged that ICE is specifically targeting members of the Somali diaspora in Lewiston.

Hyde flatly denied that any racial or country-of-origin-based targeting was occurring within ICE operations.

“We don’t target based on country of origin. We target on final orders of removal, national security threats, public safety threats. That’s how we target people. So I think that, you know, as we go along here, obviously we’re being very transparent with who we’re arresting. Some of this stuff is being posted immediately, once everybody sees the end result of who was arrested. You’re not going to see [profiling]. You’re not going to see just one ethnicity or one country of origin. It’s going to be, you know, a medley of potpourri of people, because that’s what we’re here to do: arrest people who are unlawfully here in the country, not target specific countries.”

On a related note, the Department of Homeland Security has been publishing profiles on criminal aliens apprehended throughout the U.S., including some of the individuals recently apprehended in Maine. A review of these cases shows no discernible patterns based on race or country of origin; however, there is a common theme of preexisting criminal conduct.

Asked about the closure of schools throughout southern Maine, which school officials have attributed to the need to protect students from ICE agents, Hyde called the suggestion that ICE was targeting schools or churches or hospitals propaganda.

“When it comes to the schools, the churches, the hospitals, I think that that is propaganda put out by politicians who, unfortunately, because they don’t like ICE, I think what they do is they put out that kind of propaganda, and they instill fear in communities, and then superintendents of schools or hospital administrators, they make their judgments based on the propaganda that’s been put out by the politicians, and unfortunately, that’s unfair, right? Because kids need to go to school, people should be able to go to the hospital, as we’ve seen recently in the media. Everybody has the right to go to church and pray in peace, right? So when politicians put out rhetoric like that and say that ICE is doing those things… It’s completely irresponsible, because I would challenge anybody to actually find a true circumstance of ICE doing something in a school or at a church or at a hospital, because it just doesn’t happen.”

In response to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision this week to deny confidential license plates to undercover law enforcement, Hyde was blunt about the motivations for such a move and the consequences.

I think she’s going to get people killed. That’s the honest to God’s truth. I think she’s putting law enforcement officers in jeopardy. I think she’s putting their children in jeopardy. I think she’s putting their neighbors in jeopardy. There’s a reason why law enforcement has confidential plates, right? Compromising an investigation is really, truthfully, the least of anybody’s concerns. It’s officer safety and their family’s safety. And I just kind of wonder why we’re going to take away those confidential plates, because she’s angry about people who are unlawfully here being arrested and removed from the country. She seems to be more concerned with illegal immigrants than she is with law enforcement officers.

On LD 1971, the controversial “sanctuary state” law Gov. Janet Mills (D) backed in December, Hyde said such non-cooperation laws ultimately have the unintended consequences of drawing large ICE presences and more volatile removal operations.

Well, first and foremost, sanctuary jurisdictions, states, cities, counties, whatever it might be, they don’t make people safer. It’s just the exact opposite. If somebody is unlawfully here and they are charged with a crime, the simplest thing to do is to have the local jurisdiction notify ICE and have ICE come pick that person out up, instead of sending them back out to the street, right? And when you do that, you mitigate ICE’s need to go out into the community to find those people. So when we don’t have to go back out into community. We see a lot of the politicians say that when we go out into the community, it instills fear. Well, those sanctuary policies put us in those communities. That’s where you get your boots on the ground in those communities. And instead of the person who is here illegally, who committed the crime, who’s a bona fide public safety threat, they’re going to get arrested. But as we’ve been very transparent about, anybody else that’s here illegally during that arrest is also going to get arrested. So the sanctuary policies are actually getting more people arrested.

Hyde also argued that sanctuary states are ultimately more harmful for migrant populations because, statistically, migrants are most likely to commit crimes against other migrants.

My question about the sanctuary policies, or anybody who decides that they want to enact them in the state, is: statistically, immigrants commit crimes against other immigrants. So where’s the justice for the immigrants that they pretend to care about? Because in these sanctuary jurisdictions, these people are going to go back out and they’re going to re-offend, and it’s going to likely be on another immigrant. The very communities that they pretend to care about and they pretend to be protecting, they’re letting predators, or, you know, that bad actor right there in the middle of the community. So it just doesn’t make anybody safer, it doesn’t make immigrants safer, it doesn’t make us citizens safer. It’s just not a safe way to do business.

In response to Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce, who drew national attention with a press conference admonishing ICE and calling them “bush league” for an operation that resulted in the arrest of a Cumberland County Correctional Officer, Hyde fired back.

Look, at the end of the day, the Sheriff is in charge of his jail, right? In my personal opinion, I think it’s a bad practice to employ people who are illegally here. That person has already shown a propensity to not believe in the laws of our land. That being said, you know, it’s his jail. I would encourage the sheriff, though, to worry more about what goes on in his jail and less about how ICE goes about their business. He’s very critical about an arrest that he wasn’t at. And as a law enforcement officer, for my entire life, most law enforcement officers will tell you they’re not going to Monday morning quarterback someplace where they weren’t and obviously he’s done a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking, and it’s an insult to the brave men and women of ICE who go out every day and risk their lives to take these public safety threats off the street. When the assaults on ICE officers are up, you know, over 3,000 percent in 2026, a law enforcement officer should not be questioning why there were five law enforcement officers to make an arrest. That’s officer safety. And every single day, these officers know what they need to do, what they need to do, and our job here is to make sure that all of our ICE officers and agents go home at night. For another law enforcement officer to be questioning that, in my opinion… clean up your own house before you start looking at ours.

