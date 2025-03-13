Three unidentified Chinese nationals were intercepted attempting to enter the U.S. illegally from Canada into Maine early Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A fourth Chinese national operating a motor vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of attempting to assist with the three other Chinese nationals’ illegal entry into the U.S.

CBP posted the following information to social media:

“After noticing suspicious activity along the border, vigilant Fort Fairfield Border Patrol agents arrested three Chinese nationals attempting to use the cover of darkness to illegally enter the United States. A driver from New York, also a Chinese national who is already in immigration proceedings was also arrested and suspected of attempting to further the illegal entry.”

It was not immediately known whether the Chinese illegal aliens arrested at the border were connected to what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has described as Asian Transnational Criminal Organizat…