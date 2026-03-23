The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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John MacDonald's avatar
John MacDonald
1d

Why are so many (read all) democrats in Augusta so silent on the millions of dollars of fraud in Maine? Because they know they can when the media in Maine are just influencers and not news agencies. Keep going Maine Wire! Maybe, just maybe, we'll begin to see these influencers begin to practice journalism again, accidentally.

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Srex's avatar
Srex
1d

I think the Somali’s have voted in lock step for democrats and have contributed financially to Dems also. This is why they turn a blind eye to this. Lots of money !

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