Musk Joins Lewiston Firestorm: Billionaire Blasts City Council Mess Ahead of Key Deadline

Elon Musk, the owner of X, amplified local politics in Lewiston, Maine by reposting a viral clip from a Jan. 7 public meeting with the comment that a participant “doesn’t seem to understand that crime is crime,” generating over 11 million views and thrusting the Ward 5 City Council controversy — covered almost exclusively by the Maine Wire’s Jon Fetherston — into the national spotlight.

The seat was put on its vacancy sign after Councilor Iman Osman’s Jan. 8 resignation after weeks of demands that he resign due to felony gun-theft indictments. The Democrat-controlled City Council, in response to the vacancy, has created an application process for eligible residents underway. The council is set to review applications on and potentially make a pick on Jan. 20. If no appointment is made by Feb. 7, authority will shift to Mayor Carl Sheline (D), with public concern growing that the process may be delayed intentionally for this exact reason.

Of note: Lewiston campaign finance documents show that Mayor Sheline lent his own campaign $40,080.13 — none of which had been repaid as of his last filing deadline. Any campaign donations made to the Mayor could, theoretically, be used to pay down that debt — a.k.a. transferred into the Mayor’s bank account.

Read More: Elon Musk Puts Lewiston On Blast, Ward 5 Seat Appointment Nears Deadline

Baldacci Enters Democrat Primary: Maine Senator Eyes Congress

State Senator Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot) put his name in the hat for Maine’s Second Congressional District Democratic primary on Monday. The primary election — which so far has Baldacci joining State Auditor Matt Dunlap — follows U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s surprise decision to bail on his re-election campaign. Baldacci has a launch event planned at Orono Brewing Company.

Maine Republicans responded swiftly, with Maine GOP Chairman Jim Deyermond calling Baldacci’s policies “woke, extreme, and soft-on-crime,” and National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole calling Baldacci a “radical Democrat” with pro-crime policies and violent anti-Trump rhetoric that will keep him from winning the district.

Of note: The only thing Baldacci loves more than hulking out at the gym is voting to expand Maine’s bloated and fraud-riddled medical welfare program, MaineCare. Last year, he told the Maine Trust for Local News that he’s “been a big supporter of expanding MaineCare.” His long-running support for the same program that Gateway Community Services is alleged to have defrauded for millions in taxpayer dollars will become a thorny issue in the CD-2 race, especially if more fraud stories come out of The Robinson Report. Hint hint…

Read More: Joe Baldacci Announces Congressional Bid

Bipartisan Backlash: Over 130 Lawmakers Press Mills to Scrap ModivCare Contract

More than 130 Maine lawmakers formed a bipartisan coalition urging Gov. Janet Mills (D) to abandon the state’s contract with ModivCare, an Atlanta-based non-emergency medical transportation for MaineCare patients. This follows ModivCare’s August Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing — predicted by yours truly back in May 2025 — amid lawsuits alleging a flawed procurement process by the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to the bankruptcy, records obtained by the Maine Wire showed that the original bidding evaluation was fraught with inexplicable negligence on the part of state employees. Those employees admitted to cutting corners and making decisions that were unfair to the other bidders, including Penquis CAP, a major Bangor-area nonprofit that had previously held the contract.

In their letter, Maine lawmakers highlighted complaints about ModivCare services, minimal bidding oversight evaluation, and risks of degraded care for Maine’s senior and disabled population. Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook), criticized the process, outlining that it is laden with potential fraud. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot), the Democrat lead on the HHS Committee, stressed the contract’s “long-term implications” for vulnerable Mainers. The company has consistently claimed it will emerge from bankruptcy financially stronger. ModivCare has defended its 13-year track record, noting it coordinates over 1.2 million trips a year alongside local providers, a.k.a. subcontractors.

Read More: Bipartisan Group of 100+ Lawmakers Urge Mills' Reconsideration of ModivCare Contract

Maine Continues to Grapple With Fraud Allegations With Large-Scale Operation Underway in Minnesota: Are Portland and Lewiston Next?

Following the Robinson Report’s exclusive reporting on alleged systematic Medicaid fraud carried out by Gateway Community Services, the U.S. House Oversight Committee and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations have both initiated investigations into the prominent left-wing migrant agency. With offices in Portland and Lewiston, Gateway has operated as not only a roughly $5 million per year MaineCare agency, but it has also functioned as a de facto taxpayer-subsidized campaign office for the Maine Democratic Party.

In light of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) waving the white flag in his bid for re-election amidst a statewide federal crackdown rooted in Somali-led fraud ring allegations, it’s worth asking whether similar political repercussions will befall top Maine Democrats — like Gov. Janet Mills, Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland), and Rep. Yusuf Yusuf (D-Portland) — who’ve had mutually beneficial relationships with Gateway and its embattled CEO Abdullahi Ali.

While the eye-popping billion-dollar fraud numbers emerging from Minnesota will be impossible for Maine’s Medicaid agencies to top, there are growing signs that the House Oversight and HSI investigations extend well beyond Gateway. Those signs include public photographs of HSI agents visiting the notorious property at 210 Blake St. in Lewiston. That address is owned by Maine Immigration and Refugee Services Director Rilwan Osman, and it’s the same address that Lewiston City Councilor Iman Osman (D) has falsely claimed on his campaign finance and petition documents as a residence. If those HSI visits foreshadow an increased focus on Medicaid fraud in Maine, the resulting criminal investigations could become a political earthquake in Maine politics ahead of the 2026 elections.

Read More: Lewiston on Edge: Homeland Security Agents Move In Amid Fraud Reports

Walz To Blue Team Injured Reserve: Democrat Governor / Wannabe VP Tim Walz Drops Bid For Re-Election

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has spent several weeks attempting to survive the largest welfare fraud scandal in American history. But even the man former Vice President Kamala Harris chose as a sidekick in 2024 has apparently seen the political writing on the wall. At an abrupt press conference with no questions, Walz revealed last Monday that he has withdrawn from seeking a third term. After calling it quits, Walz promised reporters that he would soon return to public view to tout Minnesota’s recently launched paid leave program — a program with uncanny similarities to Maine’s paid leave program, set to start in May.

Reports quickly emerged following his decision to nix his doomed re-election bid that the U.S. Department of Justice is poised to bring more indictments in Minnesota. Just how closely those criminal charges will come to Walz’s political inner circle, or Walz himself, remains to be seen.

Read More: WALZ WAVES THE WHITE FLAG: Minnesota Governor Drops Out

Mills Shares Opinion On Venezuela, Gets Nuked by USS Susan Collins

Gov. Janet Mills (D) joined the chorus of Democratic 2026 primary candidates with a knee-jerk contradiction of the previous Democratic presidential administration’s stance on Nicholas Maduro, the narco-terrorist kingpin and former illegitimate dictator of Venezuela.

Before Maduro’s Jan. 3 arrest by the FBI, with a strong assist from the multifaceted U.S. military, there was broad, bipartisan agreement that Maduro, like Corn Pop, was a bad dude. Democrats like former President Joe Biden and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris were unified in their condemnation of the South American strongman. However, the current Commander-in-Chief’s insanely successful operation to arrest Maduro on drug trafficking and narco terrorism charges has turned him into something of a sweetheart to radical progressives, including self-described communist/socialist Graham Platner, whom Mills is campaigning against for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. Platner held a dud of a rally in Portland’s Monument Square in solidarity with the world’s most famous fentanyl slinging prisoner. Mills’ campaign issued a boilerplate Washington, D.C.-style attack aimed at Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Collins responded with a linguistic nuclear bomb of her own, a comment that may presage how a theoretical Collins v. Mills general election debate might unfold this year.

Mills’ comment also sharply criticized the Trump administration’s operation to arrest Venezuelan-based narcotics terrorist, though she apparently had precious few details regarding the precision and success of the operation. Mills labeled it reckless while demanding oversight and transparency, seeming to confuse the arrest of a lawfully indicted terror suspect with a declaration of war. Ironically, Mills’ newfound calls for greater oversight and transparency don’t seem to apply at home. Although Maine’s health department has belatedly suspended payments to Gateway Community Services, Mills has shied away from calling for — or providing — oversight and transparency when it comes to Maine’s bloated medical welfare program.

Shanaka Anslem Perera wrote a detailed Substack, “The Medvedev Corollary,” explaining how the operation unfolded and its world-historical significance for the future of relations among nations, nuclear proliferation, and U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere, a.k.a. the Donroe Doctrine.

Read More: Maduro Captured: United States Carries Out Successful Operation In Venezuela

Is Abdullahi Ali Abandoning Maine?

If you’re in the market for a property owned by a former MaineCare agency CEO who has bragged about funding paramilitary groups in Somalia, and who was running for Jubbaland’s presidency while collecting federal PPP loan dollars, no-bid contracts, and MaineCare funds, then you’re in luck!

Despite the dumpster fire in the bookkeeping rooms of Gateway Community Services and federal agents tracking his scent like a bloodhound during hunting season, celebrated Somali-American refugee and MaineCare magnate Abdullahi Ali just placed his Falmouth residence on the market with the healthy asking price of $1,000,000.

Perhaps Ali is looking to move closer to one of the Gateway offices in either Lewiston or Portland, but the timing sure seems like someone is itchy to move their wealth out of the reach of the Justice Department. Although we have considered buying the home to convert into a $30 million per year daycare, we’re not sure the transaction is going to proceed unencumbered.

Read More: Celebrated Democrat NGO Leader Lists Maine Home For Sale

Mills to Perform “State of the State” on Jan. 27

As Maine state lawmakers return to the State House this week for the second half of the 132nd Legislature, the Governor / U.S. Senate hopeful will give her final State of the State speech to lawmakers.

“I am proud of the progress we have made together, but, as we all know, there are still many challenges ahead,” the published poet said in a written statement.

The statement from Mills’ communications / campaign office touted funding local education at 55 percent and full municipal revenue sharing, something she said had eased the cost of living. Despite having served as governor for now seven years with Democratic allies in firm control of the State Senate and House, Mills acknowledged the economic picture in Maine isn’t rosy, though she stopped short of interrogating why that might be.

“Maine people are struggling to get by,” she said, “and by working together, we can take action to help them and make life more affordable for folks across our state.”

Read More: Mills to Deliver Final State of the State As Costs Squeeze Mainers