I hope you’ll check out this episode of TFTC with Marty Bent. (Podcast here.) As a long-time listener and fan, it was great to have the opportunity to rip a podcast with him about the trillion-dollar-per-year fraud that is Medicaid. Marty and I are both former Barstool Sports employees, and we’re both totally Orange Pilled bitcoin fanatics. The topic of the podcast — America’s largest and most defrauded welfare program ever — relates directly to the money printer problems that bitcoin was engineered to solve. Not to go off on a tirade, but on a Bitcoin Standard you’d never be able to have trillions of dollars stolen from welfare programs while 90 percent of voters remain totally oblivious.

As we’ve investigated and exposed at length in Maine, Medicaid may have started as health care for the poor, but it has transformed into a pipeline of taxpayer cash directly into odious leftist NGOs. This includes more than just needle exchanges and abortion clinics. We’re talking about some organizations that use “public health” as a fig leaf to engage in direct political advocacy. That advocacy is meant to elect and re-elect the very politicians who want to grow the pipeline of taxpayer cash that feeds with NGO beast. The end result is that working people end up getting robbed year after year so the political elite can guarantee $350,000/year jobs for their friends to be “Communications Specialists” at fake orgs like The Institute to Protect Indigenous Health from Climate Change, or whatever.

