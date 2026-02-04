The Trillion-Dollar a Year Scheme to Siphon Tax Dollars to Leftist NGOs
Marty Bent, bitcoin entrepreneur and host of TFTC, hosts Steve Robinson for a long-ranging conversation about how Medicaid transformed into a slush-fund for leftist NGOs.
I hope you’ll check out this episode of TFTC with Marty Bent. (Podcast here.) As a long-time listener and fan, it was great to have the opportunity to rip a podcast with him about the trillion-dollar-per-year fraud that is Medicaid. Marty and I are both former Barstool Sports employees, and we’re both totally Orange Pilled bitcoin fanatics. The topic of the podcast — America’s largest and most defrauded welfare program ever — relates directly to the money printer problems that bitcoin was engineered to solve. Not to go off on a tirade, but on a Bitcoin Standard you’d never be able to have trillions of dollars stolen from welfare programs while 90 percent of voters remain totally oblivious.
As we’ve investigated and exposed at length in Maine, Medicaid may have started as health care for the poor, but it has transformed into a pipeline of taxpayer cash directly into odious leftist NGOs. This includes more than just needle exchanges and abortion clinics. We’re talking about some organizations that use “public health” as a fig leaf to engage in direct political advocacy. That advocacy is meant to elect and re-elect the very politicians who want to grow the pipeline of taxpayer cash that feeds with NGO beast. The end result is that working people end up getting robbed year after year so the political elite can guarantee $350,000/year jobs for their friends to be “Communications Specialists” at fake orgs like The Institute to Protect Indigenous Health from Climate Change, or whatever.
Thank you for a great laugh with this one. I'm reading about the shocking revelations from the Independent Rape Gang enquiry in the UK and am so angry and sad. People really need to wake up in Maine before it is too late. The Lewiston Shooting fund mess shows how power is being misused here. It needs to be stopped.
Not just NGOs. A long time problem, also a problem the favorable companies with govt contracts.