Video: Robinson Reveals What the Graham Platner Saga REALLY Means for Maine Politics

If you’re like me, you’ve been enjoying the whole Graham Platner Nazi tattoo affair.

It’s always amusing to watch progressives, liberals, and machine Democrats go to war with each other. But this particular spectacle offers an important lesson for the rest of us—by which I mean people who aren’t doom-scrolling BlueSky, addicted to MSNBC, or still out there protesting for Hamas while buying Bernie Sanders’ books so he can purchase his fifth home.

The real takeaway from Platner’s conflict with Chuck Schumer, Janet Mills, and the national Democratic machine is this: it exposes the moral rot at the heart of leftist politics.

The Religion of the Left

At first glance, “leftist morality” might sound like an oxymoron. After all, leftists often reject the Judeo-Christian moral framework that shaped Western civilization. They prefer instead a man-made, humanist ethic—or, when that fails, the brute morality of the animal kingdom.

Yet leftist morality does exist. It has all the intensity and self-righteousness of a religion. Its practitioners may not call it “faith” or “morality.” Instead, they baptize it with words like empathy, kindness, spirituality, or the ever-expanding catechism of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In truth, leftist morality is little more than the Christian moral tradition hollowed out—a moral skin suit worn by people who insist that the Bible is just a dusty collection of fairy tales.

We saw this new religion in full bloom during COVID-19, when mask police, social-distance wardens, and shutdown czars transformed into self-appointed high priests. For them, moral virtue meant obedience to Anthony Fauci, Nirav Shah, and Janet Mills—science and common sense be damned.

Today, leftist morality animates the cult of transgenderism. It demands that we affirm every toddler’s imagined self-identity, that our daughters risk their athletic careers against mentally ill young men, and that corporations pay six-figure diversity consultants to scold their employees about “microaggressions.”

For years, this ideology has also fueled cancel culture—ruining ordinary people who made crude, inelegant, or simply unfashionable remarks. Leftist morality has driven decent Americans out of polite society under the furious gaze of Facebook’s gray-haired hall monitors and the Twitter mobs of self-righteous zealots.

The Hypocrisy Behind the Creed

But thanks to Graham Platner—his voluminous Reddit history and his Nazi tattoo—leftist morality has been unmasked for what it truly is: not a moral system at all, but a political weapon.

Unlike traditional religious morality, which binds the believer, leftist morality exists only to be imposed on others. It’s a constantly shifting code of slogans and pseudo-doctrines designed to enhance leftist power.

That’s why Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Al Gore can moralize about climate change while crisscrossing the globe in private jets. It’s why California Governor Gavin Newsom could lock down his state, then dine mask-free at the French Laundry. And it’s why Portland law firms like Drummond Woodsum can issue “land acknowledgements” for their offices on “stolen” Wabanaki territory without ever giving an inch of it back.

In Maine, Democrats rail about “defending democracy” while pushing fraudulent voting schemes like Amazon absentee ballots and non-citizen voting. That’s leftist morality in action: rules for thee, but not for me.

The Platner Exception

Under the moral code they impose on the rest of us, Platner should be exiled from public life. He said racist things on Reddit. He embraced political violence. He flaunted a Nazi death-camp tattoo for 18 years, lied about it when caught, and continues to lie about it now.

If he were a conservative, his life would be destroyed. His business would be boycotted, his taxes audited, his licenses revoked. But because he’s a progressive darling—a socialist from Hancock County—he remains untouchable.

Bernie Sanders still loves him. The Obama podcast bros still adore him. Stephen King probably still fantasizes about him.

Not one Maine Democrat, not even Jared Golden, has condemned him. Golden, who fancies himself an independent thinker, has openly associated with Platner and frequented the same Washington, D.C. bar where Platner once tended drinks and showed off his tattoo.

If any Republican in Maine politics—Paul LePage, Susan Collins, Laurel Libby, or myself—had a Totenkopf tattoo or a Reddit history filled with offensive remarks, our reputations would be annihilated. But Platner’s signs still decorate southern Maine lawns. Because he’s one of them.

The Double Standard on “Paramilitary” Training

Consider, too, Platner’s role as a paramilitary instructor for the Socialist Rifle Association of Maine—a story broken exclusively by yours truly. He’s an ex-Marine and self-described Antifa “super soldier” who trained fellow activists in combat firearm use.

Meanwhile, the same Democrats who panicked over a nonexistent neo-Nazi “training camp” in Springfield passed a law banning paramilitary instruction—based entirely on that hoax.

While they hyperventilated over imaginary right-wing militias, Platner’s group was conducting real firearms training across the state. Yet no one has called for an investigation. Because the rule, as always, applies only to conservatives.

The Red Flag Weapon

The same logic extends to the “red flag” law on Maine’s November ballot. Platner—who admits to psychedelic drug use and stockpiling guns for use against “fascists” (read: Republicans)—fits the textbook profile of someone who could be targeted under such a law.

But he won’t be. Because, like every other policy rooted in leftist morality, it’s not meant for the left. It’s meant for you—the angry parent objecting to pornographic books in your child’s school, the citizen journalist exposing corruption in your small town, the taxpayer furious about welfare for illegal aliens.

What It All Means

The Platner affair tells us far more about the modern Democratic Party than about Platner himself. He’s just a privileged kid playing oyster farmer in Hancock County. What matters is the reaction—how the left instantly suspended its own moral code to protect a politically useful figure.

That is the essence of leftist morality: power for its own sake, cloaked in moral language.

So what can normal Mainers do? Simple: stop pretending their moral code matters. Stop apologizing. Stop obeying.

As Senator J.D. Vance once said, “I don’t really care, Margaret.” That should be the conservative mantra.

Leftist morality is a made-up religion that allows screeching busybodies to wield power over normal people. For too long, we’ve tolerated their anti-Christian bigotry, their obsession with policing speech, and their assault on the moral traditions that made America flourish.

If Graham Platner and his socialist admirers can’t live by their own creed, then none of us should feel bound by it.

And for the record: the new doggie tattoo he used to cover the old one is stupid. He should’ve just had it lasered off.

