The Restaurateur: Bangor Business Owner Linked to Illicit Marijuana Grows
Originally published on TheMaineWire.com on May 16, 2024
If you’re looking to grow thousands of pounds of black market marijuana out of rural houses in Maine, you’re going to need a licensed Master Electrician to get your commercial-grade electricity approved.
That’s exactly what Tong Q. Lu, the owner of China Wok on Broadway in Bangor, found in J. Martin Vachon.
Vachon, an 87-year-old master electrician, previously told the Maine Wire that he’s been living at a property Lu owns, lending his expertise to unlicensed Chinese cannabis growers in exchange for room and board.
The Maine Wire can now confirm that Vachon has a single co-worker on the electrical projects that have been approved under his license: Lu.