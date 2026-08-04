The Pastor's Office: What Happens When "Academic Learning" Takes a Backseat to Liberal Indoctrination? [LISTEN]
Maine's Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said "academic learning" must take a backseat to social-emotional learning, CRT, and left-wing gender ideology.
Check out Steve’s latest episode with Calvary Chapel Greater Portland Pastor Travis Carey. Steve and Travis dig deep into what it means for Maine’s Commissioner of Education to prioritize leftist ideologies and academic fads ahead of the books and ideas that have provided the foundation of Western Civilization for more than 2,000 years. Like and Subscribe The Pastor’s Office or find it wherever you listen to podcasts.
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