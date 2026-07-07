The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Mtu_wa_kweli's avatar
Mtu_wa_kweli
15h

Except for honest independent reporters (such as Robinson, Taibbi, Greenwald) the "media" is a propaganda chamber that suppresses truth tellers and presents deviants as "oyster farmers"

The NYT is not fit

to line the bottom of a bird cage.

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
14h

The Times and their retarded democrat/communist readers have no shame.

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