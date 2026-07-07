The New York Times sat on the ugliest reporting about Graham Platner and gave the public a watered-down substitute, according to the paper’s own source for the June 4th story that first publicized the Democrat nominee’s abusive behavior toward multiple women.

Lyndsey Fifield, the ex-girlfriend of Platner’s who was named by the Times, detailed Tuesday how alleged journalists for the paper obtained reams of evidence from her, including a full rolodex of potential witnesses — most of whom they didn’t even bother to call.

Fifield had previously alleged that the Times coaxed her to come forward by name by assuring her that other women were also coming forward by name.

That ended up being a lie.

Instead, the Times ignored what Fifield described in a Tuesday statement as the most serious evidence and the best supporting sources that she provided to them. They positioned Fifield, a Republican staffer in Washington, D.C., as the leading accuser and cast her allegations as political suspicious. The barely concealed subtext of the story was that a Republican woman could not be believed when making an allegation of sexual misconduct. The resulting story systematically downplayed and failed to corroborate credible allegations of abuse against Maine Democratic Senate nominee.

Fifield, who dated Platner from around 2013 to 2015, poured out the details in a lengthy X thread on Tuesday.

She provided the Times with contact information for five friends who could affirm the timeline and her accounts of abuse, screenshots of messages with roommates about Platner stalking her row house (just five houses down from his), emails to her landlord urgently breaking her lease to flee across town, diary entries with timestamps, and more. Reporters spoke only to two friends she explicitly noted wouldn’t know the abuse details but could verify context. They ignored the others. They declined to contact her ex-fiancé or priest from pre-marital counseling, where she had disclosed the terror triggered by his temper. Despite this mountain of contemporaneous evidence, the paper’s most-shared line claimed they “could not corroborate” her story.’

The Times story could have started: “Multiple women have come forward to accuse Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner of domestic violence, according to a New York Times investigation…”

Instead, the supposed journalists began their political spin with the following paragraph:

“On Tuesday evening, after a whirlwind day in Washington, Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine, rushed home. Rumors were spreading from Portland to the Potomac about Mr. Platner’s messy personal life, after news reports that he had sent sexual messages to women while married. Democratic senators were pressing him about whether more damaging revelations were coming. Journalists were swarming, staking out his hometown. Amid the turmoil, Mr. Platner worked the phones, rolling through calls to ex-girlfriends who might publicly acknowledge that while he may have been a bad boyfriend, he was, in fact, a decent guy.”

Now, compare that to what Fifield said Tuesday about her attempts to provide corroborating information to reporters Lisa Lerer and Katie Glueck.

I actually understand why Democrat leaders didn't take our stories seriously when the Times reported them in June but are taking them seriously now.



It was by design.



The line most shared from the piece was the claim that the Times “could not corroborate” my story despite talking to two of my friends.



I gave them the contact information for five friends.



They called the two who I clarified would not know about the abuse but would be able to affirm our relationship timeline, events, etc.



They simply did not call the other three.



I also gave them the names of all my former roommates who remembered him stalking our row house (which was about 5 houses down from his) and waiting for me to return. I gave them screenshots of messages between these roommates and I discussing it.



I gave them the names of other men I dated who might have remembered him following us around the hill and showing up on my stoop after we walked home from dates to confront us. I gave them emails to my landlord urgently ending my lease and moving to an apartment across town and diary entries talking about it - all time marked.



I told them that during pre-marital counseling I had spoken to my ex-fiance about the abuse because I had to explain to him why I reacted with such terror any time he lost his temper. They said oh NO we don't need to bother HIM (or my priest). Besides, I had written about it in my diary in detail, they reassured.



As the weeks dragged on I stopped trying to give them evidence because the amount I had already given them seemed to overwhelm them and I thought it meant they clearly had more than enough to verify my every claim.



My friends might not have known the details of the abuse, but they affirmed that yes, I had told them that he was abusive—long before he ran for Senate.



Besides, they assured, my part in their reporting would be small. I thought my details would only serve to affirm Jenny and the other anonymous woman.



Jenny and I - having never met or spoken - both shared with these reporters terrifyingly similar details of intimate partner violence, coercive control, and cycles of abuse/love bombing. The third unnamed woman in the story did as well.



But tell me again how they “could not corroborate.”

The story the Times chose not to tell

Racicot was in that June story too — as a footnote. She told the Times only that Platner’s behavior was “reckless” and “unsettling,” that he’d shown up at her house drunk after she asked him not to. Mild stuff, the way it ran.

On Sunday she told Politico the rest of it. She said that on a night in late 2021, Platner let himself into her unlocked rural Maine home, nearly blackout drunk, after she’d told him not to come, and forced her to have sex while she repeatedly told him to stop.

Platner calls the accusation “categorically untrue” and says any claim of non-consensual behavior is false, but the dam has broken.

Ruben Gallego rescinded. Adam Schiff called the allegations deeply troubling and urged Platner to end his campaign. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand demanded he withdraw immediately so Maine Democrats can pick someone who can beat Susan Collins. John Fetterman went after the backers who stood by him.

Platner, for his part, denies everything and says he’s “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

Perhaps the Times and its subscribers should also do some reflecting.

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