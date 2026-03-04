The Invisible Coup: How Chinese Communists Exploit Birthright Citizenship

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer joined me for an interview about his latest bombshell book: The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon. What he revealed should alarm every American who cares about national security, the integrity of our democratic system, and the malevolent schemes Chinese communists have spent decades implementing against the United States.

Schweizer isn’t just talking about the traditional immigration debate — jobs, wages, border security, illegal alien drunk drivers mowing down pedestrians. He’s exposing how foreign adversaries, particularly the Chinese Communist Party, have turned immigration into a strategic weapon against the United States.

The most shocking revelation from Schweizer’s book is that over the last 13 years, approximately 100,000 babies per year have been born in the United States to Chinese nationals who immediately return to China with their newborn American citizens. That’s more than 1.3 million Chinese nationals. These are not “Anchor Babies” or “Dreamers.” These are Chinese citizens raised entirely under the CCP system who’ve exploited birthright citizenship rules to maintain U.S. citizen status. They will be eligible to vote, donate to political campaigns, and take government jobs when they turn 18.

What’s worse, our federal government doesn’t even track these numbers. As far as I know, Schweizer is the first investigative reporter to even attempt to assess the scale of this national security nightmare.

“China has looked at this on an industrial scale,” Schweizer told me. “Research firms there have studied it. The CCP has actively encouraged their elite — military officers, intelligence officers, propaganda officials — to exploit our birthright citizenship laws.”

The People’s Daily, the CCP’s main publication, has run articles telling the Chinese elite they have a “constitutional right” to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children. This isn’t about Chinese dissidents seeking freedom — these are regime loyalists executing a long-term strategic plan.

What should keep every American up at night is the question of what the CCP plans to do with the sleeping dragon that is the Chinese-in-America voting block.

*cough* Gavin Newsom *cough* …

This hits close to home for Maine readers. Eight to ten years ago, newspapers including Maine Public and the Lewiston Sun Journal hailed a proposed investment from a company called Miracle Enterprises. Chinese investors promised to transform a distressed mill property into a “medical tourism” destination where wealthy Chinese would come for hip replacements and heart surgery.

City leaders celebrated the economic opportunity. Here’s how Maine’s taxpayer-funded outlet covered it:

The plan was announced Friday morning at a press conference in which a Chinese investment company, Central Maine Medical Center and city and state officials heralded what they call a unique opportunity. So, just what is a five-star medical tourism facility? In Auburn, it will be a 200-room recovery center that can house at least 5,000 guests a year. The investor behind the project is Miracle Enterprise, a group that has a number of health care initiatives in China, according to management representative Michelle Xu. She says their target clients are wealthy Chinese individuals who, upon their arrival at the future 5-star facility, will get a complete work-up on their health. “So that would include physical examination, stem cell analysis and genetic analysis and testings, and after all of that is done we’ll be able to analyze the health condition of that person and what kind of treatments he or she needs,” she says. Guests could opt for elective treatments such as anti-aging. Or they could arrive with known medical conditions, and Central Maine Medical Center is a willing partner to provide care, says President Peter Chalke.

But looking at Schweizer’s research, the picture becomes clear: this was never about medical tourism. It was about birth tourism. That is, establishing facilities where CCP-sponsored officials could give birth to American citizens who, 18 years later, could help advance China’s strategic objectives.

If industrial-scale birth tourism wasn’t alarming enough, Schweizer uncovered an even more disturbing aspect of the industrial-scale subversion of our birthright citizenship rules vis-a-vis surrogacy.

Members of the Chinese elite contract with American women, paying them $50,000-$60,000 to carry their biological children to term, Schweizer reported. When the child is born, they gain U.S. citizenship — with the added benefit of having an American biological mother. The child is then immediately taken to China to be raised in the CCP system.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on a single Chinese billionaire close to the CCP who has more than 100 children born this way. Schweizer’s team found 107 Chinese-owned surrogacy companies operating in Southern California alone.

Why isn’t anyone stopping this? Because for some, mass migration has become a political strategy.

Schweizer points out that the Democratic Party discovered in the 1990s that 85% of newly minted citizens vote Democrat. The Clinton, Obama, and Biden administrations all loosened citizenship requirements, watered down English proficiency tests, and ignored criminal background checks by the hundreds of thousands. They created the euphemism “asylum seeker” and then handed out work authorization documents that could be treated like they were Social Security numbers.

The biggest years for new U.S. citizens according to Schweizer’s analysis? 1996, 2012, and 2024 — all re-election years for Democratic presidents.

But even non-voting illegal immigrants shift political power. The U.S. Census counts people, not citizens. California currently has an estimated four to seven more congressional seats than it would if only citizens were counted. That’s more political power, more Electoral College votes, and more federal funding. All of those benefits come because they’re counting illegal immigrants.

As Schweizer put it: “Those four congressional seats represent a bigger delegation than 13 other states have. That’s twice as many congressional votes as Maine has in the House of Representatives.”

This isn’t theoretical.

Here in Maine, readers of The Robinson Report know that Secretary of State Shenna Bellows — now running for governor — admitted on a podcast with Marc Elias that there are non-citizens registered to vote in Maine. She later denied saying it, but the recording exists. So who are you going to believe, Shenna or your lying eyes?

Meanwhile, Bellows is refusing to turn over Maine’s voter registration file to the Department of Justice and issuing Real IDs to non-citizens who present only work authorization documents, i.e. paroled illegal aliens.

So what can be done in the face of external adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party and internal adversaries who aid and abet unlimited migration for political benefits?

Schweizer’s solutions are straightforward:

Ban birth tourism — Congress must prohibit the industry facilitating foreign nationals traveling here solely to birth American citizens.

Reform birthright citizenship — The Supreme Court should clarify that the 14th Amendment was about freed slaves under U.S. jurisdiction, not birth tourists who immediately return to foreign countries.

Change the Census — Count citizens, not people. Stop incentivizing states to harbor illegal immigrants for political power.

Secure the border — Continue deportations despite resistance from states benefiting politically from illegal immigration.

Awareness — Schweizer briefed President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and key members of Congress. They were surprised by much of what he revealed. “Until we deal with weaponized immigration,” he said, “we can’t have a good conversation about the level of legal immigration we want.”

“I’m optimistic,” Schweizer said. “I feel like people are finally getting what’s really going on.”

Let’s hope he’s right. And let’s hope we’re not already too late.