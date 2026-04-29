Take a drive up Route 1, or Route 2, or Route 27, or really any road that doesn’t lead to Portland. Try Route 7 through my old home town of Dexter. Stop at a gas station. Talk to the guy filling up his pickup. Ask him how things are going.

He’ll tell you the truth. His electric bill doubled. His property tax bill went up again. His health insurance is a joke — non-existent until he pays a deductible worth more than his truck. His kids can’t afford a starter home in the town where he grew up. The mill his dad and grandad worked at has been closed for decades. His friend’s logging outfit closed. The general store in his village replaced pizza and coffee with sketchy drugs and vapes, and the store — like dozens of others in rural Maine — is owned by a guy from out of state who doesn’t speak English.

Then ask him who’s looking out for him in Augusta.

He’ll laugh.

That laugh — bitter, exhausted, a little bit angry — is the most honest political polling data in the State of Maine. It tells you everything you need to know about the relationship between the people who actually live here and the people who claim to govern in their name. Because the working Mainer, the lobsterman, the schoolteacher, the nurse, the farmer, the deputy sheriff — all of them have figured out something that the nerd journalists at the State House or in TV newsrooms are all oblivious to.

The political class running this state — almost all of them lifelong Democrats — have stopped representing the people of Maine.

They represent somebody else now. Several somebody elses, in fact. They represent migrants who don’t speak English and are getting EBT cards and phony drivers licenses rather than jobs. They represent New York hedge funds that own Maine solar farms. They represent a sovereign wealth fund in New Zealand that wants to make a fortune on the King Pine wind farm. They represent Big Cannabis (including the Chinese cartels). They represent Michael Bloomberg’s gun-control lobby, and Planned Parenthood, and Equality Maine, and the multiplicity of crony capitalists masquerading as green energy advocates. Rather than representing the people of Maine, they’re doing whatever it takes for the political class to make a buck at our expense — or for people like Janet Mills and Shenna Bellows to accumulate more power. They represent everyone, in short, except the people who pay the taxes and live with the results.

The Welfare State for Everyone but You

Start with MaineCare. Most people don’t know the difference between Medicaid and Medicare, but it’s critical to understand how MaineCare works because it’s our largest and most pernicious welfare program. As I’ve documented at length, MaineCare is on course to bankrupt this state if something isn’t done about the rampant fraud, the pathetic eligibility requirements, and the insane mismanagement coming from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills’ first official act was to expand MaineCare — Maine’s version of Medicaid — to roughly 100,000 new enrollees, almost all of them able-bodied childless adults. In 2022, Mills and Democratic lawmakers expanded MaineCare again, this time to a broader class of noncitizens. Maine’s population stayed essentially flat from 2015 to 2025. Yet according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, MaineCare enrollment exploded from approximately 278,000 in 2015 to nearly 400,000 in 2025. The program grew by 50 percent between 2019 and 2023 alone.

The cost of all of this lands on you. Federal Medicaid dollars don’t pay for noncitizen coverage in most circumstances. That tab gets picked up by Maine’s General Fund — the same general fund that pays for road salt, the State Police, and the public defenders the state can’t seem to find. Every dollar Augusta sends to a non-resident’s MaineCare coverage and emergency room bill is a dollar that doesn’t go to the working Mainer who’s been paying income taxes, sales taxes, and property taxes for forty years. Even Medicaid coverage for actual U.S. citizens imposes a significant cost on Maine, making the program our single largest expense every budget season.

Hospitals in rural Maine are closing up shop. Good luck finding a place north of Bangor to have a baby. Heaven forbid you need an ambulance somewhere around Mattawamkeag. Yet despite the obvious and undeniable deterioration of the health care that heritage Mainers rely on, Augusta’s focus has been on funding handouts for illegal aliens who entered the U.S. under former President Joe Biden (D) and lodged phony asylum claims with the Dept. of Justice. The Democrat majority is more interested in shipping free needles to our cities than in providing Maine kids with quality pediatricians and clean parks to play in.

To give one poignant example from a no-bid contract that the Mills administration attempted to illegally withhold from a Freedom of Access Act request I submitted: Maine spent $766,327 — under a no-bid contract — to house a single noncitizen in an Oakland memory-care facility, according to state records. The Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged on the contract itself that the individual “is and will remain ineligible” for federal Medicaid because of immigration status. Translation: Mainers paid the whole bill.

It’s a story so ludicrous I wouldn’t even believe it if I had found the documents myself while scanning the thousands of no-bid contracts which — again — the Mills administration attempted to illegally withhold from me.

The Solar Tax

Now turn to your electric bill.

Look at the line item called “stranded costs.” That money does not pay for the wires that keep your refrigerator running. It does not pay for tree-trimming. It does not pay for the linemen who climb poles in February ice storms.

That money pays for solar farms — those black cadmium telluride-laced monstrosities shrouding once-productive farm land throughout rural Maine.

Specifically, it pays for the difference between what Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant are forced to pay solar developers — a premium price set by the state — and what the resulting electricity actually fetches on the wholesale market. Maine’s two big utilities are required by state law to buy that electricity at a loss. They recoup the loss through stranded-cost charges added to your bill. Maine’s Office of the Public Advocate has estimated the program, known as Net Energy Billing, cost ratepayers approximately $220 million in 2025 and is projected to top $234 million in 2026. The total exposure across the program’s lifetime will reach into the billions — and that doesn’t include the cost our children and grandchildren will eat when its time to recycle all that toxic waste.

Eighty-six percent of Maine residential ratepayers receive no benefit from the program at all. They just pay the bill. The Office of the Public Advocate has estimated that as little as 15 percent of NEB costs ever return to subscribers in the form of lower bills. The rest is profit for the developers.

Who are those developers? According to a 2023 Maine Wire analysis of Maine Public Utilities Commission records, 88 percent of the firms profiting from net energy billing are headquartered out of state. The Solar Tax and NEB is the equivalent of a massive wormhole sucking money out of Mainers bank accounts and depositing into the hands of wealthy developers in New York, Minnesota, California, and Massachusetts.

Then there’s the Renewable Energy Credits, or RECs, the green energy boondoggle that undergirds all the other green energy boondoggles. If you’re unfamiliar with RECs, they’re like the IOUs that Lloyd and Harry use in Dumb and Dumber, except they form the basis of New England’s entire power-grid. Every kilowatt-hour generated at a Maine solar facility produces a “credit” — again, an imaginary monopoly money figment of our collective imaginations — that the developer can sell to a power company in another state — say, a coal plant in Massachusetts looking to greenwash its books. When that REC is sold out of state, Maine’s contribution to the climate, on paper, gets credited to that other state.

The result is that everyone pretends that the solar field in Augusta is magically lowering the carbon footprint of an office park in Worcester. Of course, it’s all a bunch of make-believe horseshit. It makes the liberals feel good, and some of them genuinely believe this nonsense is helping to change the weather. But the cost of making naive liberals feel good is higher electricity costs for every single rate-payer in Maine — costs that are hoovered out of the state for the benefit of anyone but Mainers.

This is a regressive tax. The lowest-income Mainer in Madawaska — who can’t afford a $30,000 rooftop solar system or a buy-in to a community solar farm — is subsidizing the affluent suburbanite in Cape Elizabeth who can. The U.S. Energy Information Administration ranks Maine’s residential electricity prices among the six highest in the country. The socialists in Portland, for all their prattling about helping the poor, have never seriously interrogated the morality of jacking up electric costs on working class Mainers so wealthy out of state developers can make a buck.

Now the wind. The much-heralded King Pine Wind project in Aroostook County would, if completed, become the largest onshore wind farm east of the Mississippi River. Its developer, Boston-based Longroad Energy, is — according to its own corporate filings reviewed by The Maine Wire — 92 percent owned by foreign investors. Forty percent belongs to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand’s national pension system. Another 40 percent is owned by Infratil Limited, a Wellington-based infrastructure firm (also based in New Zealand, for those who are unfamiliar). The remaining 12 percent of foreign ownership belongs to MEAG, a German asset management company. Maine ratepayers and Massachusetts ratepayers will fund the project. The profits will flow to retirees in Wellington and asset managers in Munich.

The same political class that lectures Mainers about “energy independence” handed the keys to the Aroostook County energy grid to a foreign sovereign wealth fund. It’s a Troy Jackson special, but plenty of Aroostook County Republicans left their finger-prints on that one, too, falling for the bogus claim that helping enrich the Kiwis might create a spare job or two in The County.

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The Office of New Americans

In August 2023, Gov. Mills issued an executive order directing her Office of Policy, Innovation and the Future — run by Hannah Pingree, daughter of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) and current candidate for governor — to plan a state office to handle migrant resettlement and integration. The companion bill, LD 2167, sponsored by Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland), failed to pass on the merits. So Democratic lawmakers stuffed it into the supplemental budget on the final day of the session and passed the funding on a party-line vote.

The stated purpose of the Office of New Americans is to help Maine attract 75,000 new workers — many of them immigrants — by 2030. In every other state where an Office of New Americans has been created, the promises begin the same: Jobs! Economic growth! Diversity is our strength! But the invariable conclusion is a new express super highway to the welfare office — but with signs in Arabic, Portuguese, Somali, French, and Lingala. And then the EBT cards and free health care blossoms into free college, special tax incentives, low interest loans, and every other benefit under the sun. But only for “New Americans” — paid for by Old Americans, aka you and me.

There are problems with this plan that the Mills administration would prefer you not think about.

The first is that the math on workforce participation doesn’t work. Maine’s workforce participation rate is among the lowest in the country. Tens of thousands of working-age Mainers are already out of the labor force. The premise that Maine “needs” foreign labor presupposes that nothing can be done to bring those people back into the economy — that, for instance, you can’t reform welfare programs that pay more than entry-level work, or address the cost-of-living crisis that drives families across the New Hampshire line, or stop punishing employers with one of the highest per-capita tax burdens in the country.

The second problem is the governor’s own admission. In a 2022 debate, Mills told voters Maine “needed” asylum seekers in part because, in her words, businesses needed workers. But under federal law, asylum seekers may not legally work for at least 180 days after filing their petition. Many petitions are denied, and the asylum-grant rate hovers around 14 percent. So the people Mills said Maine “needed” to fill jobs were, by federal law, prohibited from doing the very thing she said the state needed them to do. And those who do get work approvals are refusing to get jobs. That’s not my opinion. That’s what Mills asserted in a recent budget bill introduced last year. By her count, some 4,000 to 5,000 “New Mainers” are enjoying EBT cards and refusing to get jobs even though they have work permits.

In the meantime, Maine taxpayers fund their housing, their MaineCare, their General Assistance, and a state-issued procurement contract for English-language instruction at $159 per student seat — a no-bid contract for adult “multilingual learners,” according to Department of Education procurement justification forms reviewed by The Maine Wire. More than half of all adult education students in Maine, by the department’s own admission, are learning English. In some southern Maine public schools, the rates are even higher.

The first director of the Office of New Americans, Tarlan Ahmadov, resigned in April 2025 after Maine Wire reporting raised questions about his anti-Armenian social media activity, his apparent role on a state-lawmaker junket to Azerbaijan funded in part by the Azeri government, and the possibility that he had functioned as an unregistered foreign agent. Mills had appointed him in December 2024. The office she rammed into existence to help “New Mainers” was, almost from the start, beset by precisely the kind of scandal you’d expect from an institution built around political ideology rather than the actual interests of the people of Maine.

The Medicaid Fraud Reckoning

This brings us to MaineCare. What was supposed to be an anti-poverty welfare program to help the poor afford health care has become a cash machine spitting millions into the pockets of “New Mainer” fraudsters.

Where are all the Mainers who’ve been helped by the billions in new Medicaid spending and the massive tax increases to cover the inevitable cost overruns?

We’ve covered, and will continue to cover, the lewd and lascivious theft of Maine tax dollars by foreign fraudsters, but you can read my summation piece here:

Politics as Career Ladder

It would be one thing if all of this were the result of sincere ideological conviction — misguided, perhaps, but at least honest. The truth is more sordid. Increasingly, Maine’s elected leadership treats the apparatus of state government as a career runway. State gigs, elected or appointed, have become opportunities the feather nests and reward friends. The old idea of a public servant is a sick joke.

Gov. Mills, term-limited, announced her bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Susan Collins in October 2025. Her policy agenda for the past three years has been, in significant measure, the agenda of a candidate audition tape: the trans-rights showdown with the Trump White House, the social-media set pieces, the studious refusal to engage with the substance of any of the scandals piling up in her own administration. She’s running toward Washington, D.C., and away from a fiscal house that’s absolutely ablaze, and rural communities beset with drug addiction and organized crime.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D), the official charged with administering the elections, declared her own candidacy for governor and as of this writing has refused to step aside. She is now positioned to oversee her own primary, in an office that has previously written ballot questions in language that referendum campaigns described as misleading. She has hired Marc Elias — Hillary Clinton’s former lawyer — and her campaign has paid his firm at least $12,000, according to campaign finance filings. In February 2026, she admitted on camera that noncitizens are registered to vote in Maine, then refused to cooperate with a U.S. Department of Justice request for the state’s voter rolls. Then she very intentionally partnered with the Community Organizing Alliance, a dark money group connected to both Gateway Community Services and the Maine People’s Alliance, and a group whose sole purpose is to recruit migrant voters.

Bellows couldn’t make it any clearer that her path to great power lies not in winning over the hearts and minds of voters, but in making payola promises to the very “New Mainers” she’s illegally entered into ballot harvesting operations.

Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford), meanwhile, sponsored LD 1082 in 2025 — a bill to raise real-estate transfer taxes on property sales over $1 million, with proceeds funneled to subsidized housing programs. Fecteau is employed by Avesta Housing, one of the largest affordable-housing developers in northern New England and a likely beneficiary of his bill. The bill was rolled into the supplemental budget rather than debated on the floor. Did other lawmakers get the courtesy of bestowing massive financial windfalls on their businesses or their companies?

Senate President Mattie Daughtry (D-Cumberland) co-sponsored that bill. She’s no stranger to using her position in state government to funnel taxpayer dollars into her own business interests. Around the same time Janet Mills was harassing and threatening Rick Savage of Sunday River Brewing Company, Daughtry was securing a $500,000 payout from the Finance Authority of Maine, one of the largest payments given under the Thrive II program. Savage ended up selling his business and fleeing Mills Covid-19 tyranny, but Daughtry mediocre beer company continues to reap the rewards of political favoritism.

This is not democracy. This is the politics of personal enrichment.

So What Now

Now we come to the part where, in a normal column, the writer offers a hopeful conclusion.

I am not going to do that. The situation is what it is. Mainers are paying more for everything — power, housing, health insurance, food, gas — while their state government writes checks to people who don’t live here, didn’t grow up here, and in many cases don’t speak English. The only thing that’s gotten cheaper in eight years is the cannabis, and that’s only because it’s triad weed laced with organophosphate poisons. The state’s largest welfare program is being defrauded. The state’s energy policy is making a foreign pension fund rich. The state’s immigration policy is being run by an office that didn’t get a real legislative vote, for the benefit of politicians who want to change demographics to architect a permanent majority. The state’s election rules are being administered by a candidate who openly brags about illegally rigging presidential elections. The state’s house speaker is writing tax bills that benefit his employer.

The remedy is not complicated. Maine choose our current path. Returning to the way life should be will require making new decisions and new choices.

First, Maine must have regime change. Not just one or two offices, but a cleansing wave driven by voters who are sick a tired of corruption. That’s the hard part. Then the agenda gets simpler: End net energy billing. Investigate MaineCare fraud and prosecute it. Stop funding services that bypass the federal immigration system. Make Maine a place where you can build a house without ten layers of permits. Hold elected officials to the same conflict-of-interest rules they enforce on everyone else. Cut taxes on the people who actually pay them. Let working Mainers keep more of what they earn.

You don’t need a 600-page strategic plan from a D.C. consulting firm to figure that out. You need lawmakers who are loyal to the State of Maine and the people who live here — the Old Mainers.

That used to be a low bar. In Augusta in 2026, it has become revolutionary.

The guy at the gas station up on Route 27 already understands all of this. He’s understood it for years. The question is whether enough of the rest of us will figure it out before there’s nothing left of Maine to save.

The state is yours. Take it back.

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