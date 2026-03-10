The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Feds Return to Lewiston as Governor Janet Mills Tries to Put an $8,325 Price Tag on the Truth - MWTV

Federal agents are back in Lewiston, Portland keeps decaying in plain sight, and the Mills administration wants thousands of dollars to hand over records tied to a $750 million contract.
Mar 10, 2026

Federal agents were back at a Lewiston location associated with another alleged fraud matter, suggesting that scrutiny of Maine’s Medicaid network is continuing to grow. Meanwhile, the Mills administration wants The Maine Wire to pay $8,325 and wait nine months for records related to a $750 million transportation contract, a timeline likely to draw further criticism.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture