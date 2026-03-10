Federal agents were back at a Lewiston location associated with another alleged fraud matter, suggesting that scrutiny of Maine’s Medicaid network is continuing to grow. Meanwhile, the Mills administration wants The Maine Wire to pay $8,325 and wait nine months for records related to a $750 million transportation contract, a timeline likely to draw further criticism.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Feds Return to Lewiston as Governor Janet Mills Tries to Put an $8,325 Price Tag on the Truth - MWTV
Federal agents are back in Lewiston, Portland keeps decaying in plain sight, and the Mills administration wants thousands of dollars to hand over records tied to a $750 million contract.
Mar 10, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes