If you only rely on mainstream corporate media for your news, you probably haven’t seen the shocking image of the demonic assault on 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska. Zarutska fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine seeking sanctuary in America, only to meet a brutal end on a public train in one of the nation's fastest-growing cities at the hands of a recidivist criminal who’d been arrested and released at least 14 times.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, seen in the red sweatshirt above. He has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The vicious slaying occurred in August, but the gruesome crime has only now come to national attention — at least on social media — because the surveillance video of the attack has been released to the public, reportedly over the objections of some Charlotte, N.C. officials.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called the killing "senseless and tragic" in a statement issued Friday, urging the community to respect the family's privacy amid the probe. "The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public," Lyles said on X. "I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family."

The full surveillance footage, released by authorities on Sept. 5, captures the chilling sequence in stark detail. In the video, versions of which are circulating on X, the 23-year-old Ukrainian appears to be minding her own business, scrolling through her phone and listening to headphones. Behind her, a fidgety and agitated Brown unfurls a jackknife. He then stands before stabbing Zarutska in the neck at least three times. She collapses to the floor 30 seconds later, gasping as blood pools around her. Passengers freeze in shock; one eventually rushes to her aid, but it's too late. Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Brown, meanwhile, calmly wipes blood from his hand on his hoodie, wanders the length of the car, leaving a crimson trail on the floor, and exits at the next stop two minutes later.

Brown’s criminal history paints a portrait of a revolving door in North Carolina's justice system. Since 2011, Brown has racked up at least 14 arrests and more than a dozen convictions, including armed robbery with a dangerous weapon—for which he served roughly six years in prison before release in September 2020—breaking and entering, felony larceny, and repeated misuse of the 911 system. Just five months post-release, he was arrested for assaulting his sister at her Charlotte home. Despite this litany of violence, Brown was free on the streets at the time of the murder. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather acknowledged systemic gaps in a statement last week, noting the case highlights "challenges in our mental health and justice systems" for defendants with serious illnesses.

This time, Brown has not been released from police custody. He remains in Mecklenburg County Jail, where a judge ordered a competency evaluation on Aug. 29 after his mental fitness to stand trial was questioned. Local media have reported that Brown is alleged to suffer from schizophrenia, making it all but certain that his taxpayer-funded counsel will invoke an insanity defense to absolve him of his crime. Under North Carolina law, first-degree murder carries the possibility of the death penalty if prosecutors pursue it and a jury recommends it, though Brown's mental health could complicate proceedings.

This Is Progressive Restorative Justice

The photographic reel of Brown’s mugshots relates a story that has become common across the country, including in Maine. Criminally inclined individuals are arrested over and over again for violent crime, property crime, and drug crime, yet over and over again they are released onto the streets. This doesn’t happen by some cosmic accident. This is the result of deliberate policy choices made by progressive politicians. Although this offense occurred in North Carolina, the story resonates across the United States — including in Maine — where left-wing prosecutors and pro-criminal movements, many funded by George Soros, have perverted the criminal justice system to reward criminals and punish the innocent.

When some criminally insane person is released from custody for the 30th time and then proceeds to murder some innocent, the routine is always the same. Platitudes are mouthed about how society failed the murderer, the need for mental health treatment, the underfunded judicial system, the lack of public defenders, left-wing mandates from Democratic Attorneys General, systemic racism and all the other kinds of racisms and -isms. But nothing ever changes. At least not in a way that might have prevented Brown from brutally slaying Zarutska as casually as if he were swatting a mosquito. And the Zarutskas of the world never, ever get the same amount of attention as someone like George Floyd.

Just last month, Sanford Police Chief Eric Small, who is now a candidate for Congress in Maine’s First District, related to The Robinson Report that it has now become common for Sanford police officers to arrest transient offenders who have more than 20 bail conditions — meaning they’ve been arrested for committing crimes and released back onto the streets to reoffend.

Nationally, roughly 60-70 percent of all crimes — violent and non-violent — are committed by recidivist offenders. That is, individuals who have committed crimes previously and then been released back into the public. While Maine is often regarded as the safest state in the union, it’s plainly evident that we’re trending in the wrong direction, with virtually all of the rising tide of crime fueled by the opioid epidemic.

Newscenter Maine Comes for the King -- and Misses

Maine is experiencing a tuberculosis outbreak centered at the 166 Riverside Shelter in Portland, according to a memo obtained exclusively by The Robinson Report. You can quibble over latent TB, false positives caused by vaccines, or the definition of “outbreak,” but the memo circulated among healthcare professionals said the following: “There is a current TB outbreak at the 166 Riverside Portland Maine Shelter.”

My report on the memo provoked a frenzied attempt by Dora Mills (our dear governor’s sister) and her friends at News Center Maine to quash the story. As I detailed elsewhere on social media, News Center Maine contacted me for a hit piece, then falsely claimed that I didn’t respond to their email or accept their invitation for an interview. In reality, I responded within their very brief three-hour window, agreeing to come on for a segment. I also agreed to supply them with the memo and advised them that they’d likely inadvertently stumbled onto a bigger story, i.e., the cover-up. The Tegna-owned outlet has admitted their error, at least privately. They claim that they have issued an on-air correction, but I’ve seen no evidence. Regardless, national media outlets like Fox News, the Economic Times, and the New York Post have picked up the story — the real story, not the Mills Admin cover-up.

Why would Gov. Janet Mills’ sister and the left-wing media be so committed to ignoring the origins of a contagious disease outbreak? Perhaps they’re desperately trying to avoid letting Mainers — or the White House — know that it originated at a controversial homeless shelter run exclusively for asylum seekers. That’s going to be a heavy lift, considering the first publicly reported case of TB in Maine this year was contracted by an employee of that very shelter. That individual was hospitalized for several weeks and eventually airlifted to Boston, according to relatives who spoke with The Robinson Report in May.

The entire affair is almost a mirror image of Maine’s worst-ever outbreak of HIV and Hep-C, which emanated last year from a taxpayer-funded needle clinic designed to prevent the spread of HIV and Hep-C. In other words, a left-wing policy backed by the Mills Admin had the exact opposite impact that we were told it would have. Even as the clinic was posting signs warning drug users about the outbreak, and Bangor municipal workers were complaining about having to pick up needles amid the outbreak, the Maine CDC took several months to alert the public to the health danger. Only after prodding from this journalist could Maine’s public health officials be bothered to let non-drug users know that the Mills Admin’s clean needle program had backfired spectacularly.

SCOTUS Backs Trump’s Illegal Alien Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump's aggressive enforcement of American immigration laws is entirely legal and constitutional. Despite challenges from unelected lower court judges and various left-wing activist groups, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will proceed with operations in Los Angeles. The court ruled 6-3 in the case of Perdomo v. Noem, granting the Justice Department’s request to put on hold a judge's order that temporarily barred agents from stopping or detaining people without "reasonable suspicion" that they are in the country illegally.

“This is a win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“DHS law enforcement will not be slowed down and will continue to arrest and remove the murderers, rapists, gang members, and other criminal illegal aliens that Karen Bass continues to give safe harbor,” McLaughlin said.

Brewer Police Chief Blasts Failed “Harm Reduction” Strategies

Many police chiefs in Maine prefer to avoid commenting on politically charged topics. Not Brewer Police Chief Chris Martin. Martin has been vocal at the State House during debates about “safe” injection sites and other so-called “harm reduction” strategies for combating opioid abuse. In a recent episode of the Q-Point podcast, Martin didn’t hold back with his criticisms of policies that he says are making Mainers less safe even if the intention is well-meaning. Read more here…

After Anti-Israel Protests, Bowdoin Hosts “October 7th” Performance

A group of conservative students at Bowdoin College in Brunswick is hosting a performance of October 7th, a theater production based on the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks committed by Palestinian terrorists against Israelis. The performance will stand as a rebuke of sorts to members of the student body who staged a February 2025 sit-in in the Smith Union, demanding that the college divest endowment funds from firms connected to Israel or arms manufacturers alleged to be supplying the Israeli military. The performance is also sure to irk certain members of Bowdoin’s faculty, who have displayed overt sympathies with the Hamas terrorists.

The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Bowdoin College’s Pickard Theater. Get tickets for free here.

A Tribute to Bill Diamond: Maine Statesman and Tireless Advocate for Children

WLOB talker Ray Richardson penned a tribute to his friend Bill Diamond, a former Democratic lawmaker who devoted the latter years of his life to advocating for foster children:

To call someone a “statesman” is to invoke a near-extinct species in American public life. Diamond embodied it. He could battle fiercely in debate, yet disarm his opponents with a smile that, as one friend said, “lit up his whole face.” He never sought to humiliate those he defeated. He knew that today’s adversary might be tomorrow’s ally, and he treated politics as a human enterprise rather than a blood sport That was why he was sought after not just as a legislator, but as a counselor, a voice of reason in an age too often given to shouting. For two decades, he was the most frequent guest on Maine talk shows, not for notoriety but because people trusted his candor and balance. Bill Diamond leaves us with the measure of a rare life—two legacies entwined: a family bound in love and a public witness forged in justice. Maine will not soon see his like again.

Anti-Cop Democrat Rep Summonsed for Election Crime

We’ll never know for sure, but I’m betting that the Hancock County Sheriff who issued a summons last Thursday to Rep. Nina Milliken (D-Blue Hill) had a smile on his face as he drove away from her house. Milliken, who drew bipartisan condemnation for celebrating convicted cop-killer Joanne D. Chesimard in a now-deleted Facebook post, has been charged with a Class E misdemeanor for electioneering within 250 feet of a polling location. In this case, according to a copy of the criminal complaint, Milliken was standing in the doorway of Blue Hill’s town office during a select board election, cajoling voters into supporting the write-in bid of her friend and fellow far-left progressive Amanda Moog. Sources say Milliken was repeatedly told to stop badgering voters as they entered the polling location, but nevertheless she persisted. Milliken will be arraigned on Oct. 7 at 8:30 am at Hancock County Court.

Bag Wine and Facebook Don’t Mix

In case you haven’t been following along, Sanford Democratic Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio is on a wild Facebook bender against Sanford Police Chief Eric Small. The pair of officials apparently had a fine professional relationship until Small threw his hat in the ring to run for Congress in Maine’s First Congressional District. Now Mastraccio, a hard-left partisan Democrat, has been filling Small’s mentions with rage posts, even suggesting that he should resign as police chief for daring to hold political opinions with which she disagrees. Mastraccio’s latest reason why the police chief should call it quits is that he doesn’t believe MaineCare should be funding the mutilation of children for the sake of gender ideology. Read more here…

On the Calendar: Common Sense for Maine GOP Gubernatorial Debate

Some of the contenders for the Maine GOP’s gubernatorial nomination will assemble at the Dunegrass Golf Club on Sept. 16 at 5:30 pm for the first Republican primary debate. Common Sense for Maine, a coalition of like-minded business owners who advocate for limited government, will host the debate, and The Maine Wire will livestream the conversation to our Facebook page.