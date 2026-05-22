Maine’s urban leftists and coastal elites have spent twenty years running an absentee ballot operation that conservatives in this state have refused to match. Shenna Bellows knows it. The Maine People’s Alliance knows it. The migrant NGOs operating out of Gateway Community Services’ offices in Portland and Lewiston know it. The Pandemic Era turbocharged the operation, with unattended drop boxes and mass early voting. Progressives have seized on the Maine’s voting rules for maximum advantage, while conservatives have stubbornly insisted that Election Day is the only way. The result is radical fringe leftists have come to dominate Augusta.

If conservatives want a different outcome in 2026, they’ll need a different plan. We may not like how Election Day has transformed into Election Month, but those are the rules of politics in Augusta. Until Maine conservatives begin fighting fire with fire, we’re doomed to California-style politics, crime-infested cities, deteriorating schools an anti-democratic activists like Shenna Bellows interfering in our elections.

Enter Maine Civic Action.

If you’re a right-of-center voter who wants to fundamentally change the trajectory of this state toward a happier, healthier, freer and fairer future, then you need to pay attention to what Maine Civic Action is doing and the plan they have to get out the vote in November.

Maine Civic Action, a 501(c)(4) advocacy group, is run by my friend and colleague Mike Quatrano. He’s a Maine politics veteran and there’s no one I trust more to execute an electoral battle plan. I’d go to war with Quatrano in a heartbeat, but he can’t deliver conservative victories by himself. Which is why I’m asking you to join him at the frontlines.

I’m not asking for your money. I’m asking for something more valuable: your time.

Maine Civic Action has a plan to put hundreds of trained notaries in the field next year. Their job will be to knock on the doors of registered Republican-leaning voters who skip off-year elections, and walk them through casting an absentee ballot from their kitchen table. The program is lawful, top to bottom. Left-wing NGOs have been using this technique for decades in the housing projects of Portland and Lewiston. Maine Civic Action is being the same strategy to the red-blooded Americans of the forgotten counties and towns of rural Maine.

Join the Fight

If you like high electricity prices, cities covered in needles, corrupt politicians handing no-bid contracts to their friends and family, and organized crime running amok all over the state, then you can stop reading now.

But if you think it’s time for Mainers to choose a different path, here is what you need to do.

Step one: Become a Maine notary public. It is a paper form on the Secretary of State’s website. The fee is $50. The exam is open-book — you study the Notary Public Course of Study, answer the questions on the application using the materials, and mail it in. Processing takes about ten to fifteen business days. After approval, you appear before a Dedimus Justice — there is one in or near every town — and take a thirty-second oath. The commission lasts seven years. Total time from couch to commission: about two weeks. Total cash out of pocket: fifty bucks.

Step two: Sign up with Maine Civic Action. When the program launches, training and turf assignments will be coordinated through the organization. You do not need to be a political operative. You do not need to know the law inside and out — MCA will train you on it. You need to be a Maine resident over eighteen, able to read and write English, with no felony record. That is it.

Step three: Knock on doors and help your neighbors vote. That is the entire job. The voters we are going to reach are not strangers. They are your neighbors. They voted in 2016. They voted in 2020. Many of them voted in 2024. We want to make sure they vote this year so 2026 can be the year Maine bounces off of rock bottom.

Now — why does this matter, and why is the burden on you personally to step up?

For two decades, the Maine People’s Alliance and the network of taxpayer-subsidized “civic engagement” nonprofits orbiting it have been running this exact play. They knock doors — usually taxpayer-subsidized doors. They register voters — the ones that didn’t register when they got their EBT cards and MaineCare. Then they chase potential absentee voters who will fall for promises of free health care, free paid vacations, and $300 stimmy checks.

Every election cycle, the billionaire-funded leftist machine targets a base that’s never had to worry about paying quarterly taxes or making payroll. The kind of voters who probably don’t know the difference between the Federal Reserve and the Army Reserve. But with a little coaching they turn those low-info voters into made-to-order absentee ballots, tilting the playing field for Democrat candidates most of those voters don’t even know.

The migrant-resettlement NGOs do the same thing, just on a different demographic slice. They run voter contact programs targeted at newly naturalized citizens, many of whom — through no fault of their own — get their first lessons in American politics from people whose entire job is to ensure those lessons lean one direction. The federal grant money flowing through that ecosystem is staggering. The political payoff has been even bigger.

Whether you like it or not, this is the system leftists who hate you will use in 2026 to install another corrupt politician in the Blaine House and ensure the legislature is controlled by socialist zealots from Portland. You don’t have to like the system. But you do have to understand it if you want to win and ultimately restore Maine’s promise — the way life should be.

Conservatives have a choice. We can continue to be bystanders watching Democrat hacks drive the state into the ground while enriching themselves. Or we can learn to play by the rules the Augusta Machine has imposed — and win.

If conservatives do nothing, people like Shenna Bellows and Janet Mills will have two more years to raise your taxes, tell you what cars you can drive, seize your firearms, and force your daughters to play basketball against mentally ill young men. Do nothing, and the Left gets to pick the next round of energy mandates that have already doubled your electric bill. They add more illegal aliens to MaineCare and let the fraud multiply. Do nothing, and Maine continues its slow decline into a failed state.

Once again, here’s the plan in plain English:

You become a notary, you knock on a voter’s door, you help the voter vote from home.

That is the program. There is nothing hidden in it. There is nothing clever about it. It is the same program the left has been running since the late 1990s, when the third-person absentee ballot delivery rules first went on the books.

If you are reading this and you are a Maine resident with two free weekends and fifty dollars, the question is not whether you should become a notary. The question is what excuse you are going to give your kids in 2027 when the bill comes due and you sat it out.

Join the fight!