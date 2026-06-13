The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jean S's avatar
Jean S
42m

Perfectly stated.

Thank you, Teddy Daniels!

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
38m

Maybe doper Don will be next. Likely not. Somehow that Creature escapes all his destructive ways. Odd how duper Don gets ignored by those who see it in others. Bizarre times.

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