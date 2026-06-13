Maine Democrat Senate nominee Graham Platner has come under heavy fire for his many immoral and vile statements. These include lying about a Nazi tattoo, justifying rape, denigrating American hero Chris Kyle, and making remarks about me. I’m the soldier in the viral combat video whom Platner stated “didn’t deserve to live.”

Platner and his supporters always fall back on the excuse that Platner suffers from PTSD. Many Americans suffer from PTSD, myself included. The issue isn’t PTSD; we should be blaming his elitist background.

Due to Platner’s privileged upbringing, I seriously doubt he had to truly face any consequences for his abhorrent behavior. We all know a Graham Platner in our lives. He is the “Do you know who my daddy is?” “I can do whatever I want” type of guy.

Platner’s family sent him to elite schools and, as an adult, financed vacations and trips to Europe. His father gave him $200,000 for his house, and his mother is his oyster farming client. They have extended a large safety net, essentially not letting him fail in life or learn the lessons associated with struggle. He has lacked many of the character-building experiences associated with enduring the hardships of life and the struggles that working-class Americans endure on a daily basis.

Graham Platner’s behavior is not based upon his diagnosis of PTSD but rather on being coddled in socialite society, where accountability is non-existent. Platner has never experienced the rigors of raising children, providing for a family, stressing about bills, or doing what it takes to be a true man. He has continued to act like an entitled child and shirk any responsibility because he has always had his socialite and elitist family to fall back on.

He has tried to cosplay as part of blue-collar America despite his privileged upbringing. The worlds have clashed, and now America wants accountability, not excuses and not a scapegoat. The finger-pointing toward PTSD is unacceptable. It is a victimhood response and, again, is being used as a blanket excuse for poor character.

Due to the numerous controversies involving Platner, many appear to have occurred online, from his Reddit posts to years spent trolling on an app that has become notorious for attracting adult sexual predators seeking contact with minors.

Yet he calls himself a working man. Working men normally don’t have the time, desire, or low character to engage in those behaviors.

I am a combat-wounded veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and come from a blue-collar working-class family. I’ve failed and struggled numerous times in life. Not once did I ever use PTSD as a scapegoat. It’s an insult to everyone who has PTSD: veterans, first responders, sexual assault survivors, and many others.

Like the majority of Americans, I have faced life—a hard life and a life that builds and tests character. Struggle builds character, and Graham Platner and his “Do you know who my daddy is?” upbringing have shielded him from that struggle.

Ask yourself a simple question. Would you want Graham Platner alone with your children? Would you want him alone with your wife? Would you want a man like Graham Platner dating your daughter?

Let’s just call it what it is. As a combat veteran who has openly struggled with PTSD myself, this isn’t PTSD. This is about a total lack of character. Call it that. Not PTSD, but rather a lack of character and accountability.

Teddy Daniels

Teddy Daniels is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran.