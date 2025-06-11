You might not agree with the “ABOLISH ICE” message these protesters brought to a federal courthouse in Portland, Maine, but if you’re reading this newsletter, you likely contributed to its occurrence through your taxes.

That’s because Presente! Maine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit behind Sunday’s pro-illegal immigration rally, is almost entirely funded by state and federal taxpayers, including through no-bid contracts awarded by Governor Janet Mills (D), according to public documents reviewed by The Robinson Report.

Since the pro-illegal immigration, anti-President Donald Trump group formed in 2022, it has received substantial government funding, including $419,724 in 2022 and $1,424,520 in 2023, according to the most recent publicly available Form 990 tax documents. Those levels of self-reported government funding would amount to basically the entire budget for the organization in those years.

Contract documents from Maine’s Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) provide f…