Susan Collins Fires Back After Platner Says She “Sent” Him to War - MWTV

After Graham Platner accused Susan Collins of sending him to war, Collins responded that he enlisted after the Iraq War had already begun and later worked for Blackwater. The exchange raised questions about Iraq War politics, military service, Iran, Democratic support for past wars and whether Platner’s argument ignores his own decisions. The focus shifted to children shooting children, local officials staying silent, Somali community concerns and the need for a direct conversation in Lewiston.
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