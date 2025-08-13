Jonathan Bush Signals GOP Gubernatorial Bid

Per a well-placed story in the Bangor newspaper, former GOP President George W. Bush and Jeb “Please Clap” Bush gathered at the family’s compound in Maine, Walker’s Point, to fundraise for a nascent gubernatorial bid by their cousin, Jonathan Bush. Bush, a health care executive, has been openly signaling his growing interest in Maine politics, including with his political media project Maine for Keeps. Bush would enter a field that is growing crowded on both the GOP side and the Democratic side. Although Maine GOP candidates have previously looked to various Walker’s Point titans for fundraising support or political endorsements, Bush’s name on the ballot would be the first direct test of whether, particularly in the Trump 2.0 Era, the Bush family brand is strong in Maine.

Brace Yourselves: Health Insurance Premiums Expected to Skyrocket Next Year for Mainers

Health insurance costs are already increasing for many Mainers, including public sector workers, with out-of-pocket caps and deductibles rising. According to a report from Libby Palanza, health insurance premiums will rise next year across the board. Filings with the Maine Bureau of Insurance show insurers are asking for eye-watering 19-26 percent increases for small group and individual insurance plans. These costs have arrived after Gov. Janet Mills (D) and Maine Democrats drastically expanded Medicaid, a medical welfare program known in Maine as MaineCare. Read more…

Dhalac a Symptom of Maine’s Public Corruption, Says Charles

Maine Democrats continue to circle the wagon around controversial Rep. Deqa Dhalac after Republican gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles raised criticisms of her professions of loyalty to a foreign regime. Charles responded today in an op-ed published via The Maine Wire to allegations from basically every Democrat in the state that it’s racist to question Dhalac’s frequent and clear assertion that she puts Somalia first in her political work. According to Charles, the Democratic rush to protect Dhalac is a symptom of the public corruption afflicted Maine state government.

WGAN Interview: When Foreign Policy Meets Local Politics in Maine

On Monday, Robinson explained to WGAN Morning News host Matt Gagnon why the clash between Maine Democrats and Charles over Dhalac’s loyalty to Somalia will frame Maine’s 2026 election. The big picture question will be whether Maine’s government should be a tool for far left ideological crusades, i.e. multiculturalism, fighting climate change, ending poverty in Africa, etc., or whether Maine’s government should serve the interests of Mainers.

Bellows’ Ties to Marc Elias Seen as Political Power Play

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is looking to monopolize the hard-left lane of the Maine Democratic gubernatorial primary. Now, per the latest campaign finance filings, Bellows appears to be paying off attorney, Marc Elias. As The Maine Wire reports, Bellows’ gubernatorial campaign has paid Elias’s firm while she continues to oversee Maine’s elections, raising ethical concerns about her dual role as candidate and election chief. Elias is best known for his role in advancing the discredited Steele Dossier and various other anti-Trump hoaxes. It’s unclear why exactly Bellows would pay Elias’s law firm $12,000, but here’s a clue: since the cash started flowing from Shenna to Marc, Marc has been promoting Bellows to his large social media following and even had her on his Youtube show for a softball interview.

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT: DHHS Drag Queen Was Filming and Posting Hardcore Pornography While Employed by the State

Do not read this story. You do not want to know who the Bangor Bear is. The nature of this content is NSFL - Not Safe for Life. With that said, it’s a story that had to be published because it’s indicative of the very real problems at Maine’s Child Protective Services (CPS) division within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). For years, Republicans and Democrats alike have sought to reform the agency while children continued dying despite state interventions. For some bizarre reason, the Mills Administration opposes all attempts at reform. Children are dying and the governor seems totally uninterested in coming up with a fix. Now we learn that a CPS worker has been promoted within the DHHS ranks while simultaneously posting hard core fetish porn on the taxpayers’ dime. At least one gubernatorial candidate has called for the employee’s firing.

Maine’s Congressional Delegation Reacts to President Trump’s DC Crime Crackdown

EPA Ends $7 Billion Residential Solar Grant Program, Including $62 Million Allotted for Maine

From The Maine Wire:

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has moved to end a $7 billion Biden-era grant program designed to pay for residential solar panels. Known as Solar for All, this program was first launched as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in April of 2022 to fund residential solar projects in low- and middle-income areas. In 2024, Maine received $62 million through this program to bring solar power to “low-income households and communities,” while simultaneously “creating job and economic development opportunities in the growing clean energy industry.”

The end of federal solar welfare is good news for Maine, but it will hardly make a dent in the vast corporate welfare system Democrats have created in-state. As we’ve documented at the Maine Wire, Democratic solar proponents created a system that is sometimes called “Net Energy Billing” or “Community Solar” but can more accurately be called the Solar Tax. The Solar Tax is collected by Central Maine Power and Versant, then passed along to solar developers, 88 percent of which aren’t even based in Maine. The entire scheme takes money from elderly and working class Mainers to enrich out-of-state solar and financial firms who kickback some of the proceeds in the form of campaign contributions. It’s indiscernible from an organized crime racket — except for the hordes of baby boomer liberals who think they’re somehow saving Mother Earth by robbing the middle class to pay for intermittent power generators made by Chinese slaves.

