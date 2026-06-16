State Sen. Rick Bennett of Oxford, the former chairman of the Maine GOP who unenrolled from the party prior to his current run for governor as an unenrolled candidate, voted in the 2026 Democratic primary, according to public records reviewed by The Robinson Report.

Under Maine law, certain election records are public and obtainable by party officials, including whether a registered voter cast a ballot in a given election.

In this case, records show Bennett pulling a Democratic ballot. As a voter who unenrolled from the Republican Party on June 24, 2025, and is currently unaffiliated with either party, Bennett was free to choose which primary he wanted to vote in.

Bennett did not respond to an inquiry Monday about which Democratic candidates he ranked first on his ranked-choice primary ballot.

Word of Bennett’s decision quickly spread through the small world of Maine politics.

Presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee Bobby Charles scorched Bennett in a video posted to social media Tuesday morning.

“Rick Bennett wants Mainers to believe he’s an independent,” said Charles. “But his record speaks for itself: sanctuary state policies, blocking ICE cooperation, cashless bail, and putting criminals ahead of citizens.”

“That’s not independent leadership. That’s progressive Democrat behavior,” said Charles.

Robert Wessels, a constituent of Bennett’s who ran for governor against Charles in the GOP primary, said the Oxford County senator had “gone off the rails in recent years.”

“He is your typical big government politician. He has voted in favor of keeping boys in girls’ sports, he voted in favor of creating town-sponsored legal ‘safe’ places where people could go to do illegal drugs and not get in trouble, and he voted in favor of the state taking the Bangor Mall by eminent domain if necessary — which didn’t end up happening. All of those are enough for me to not consider him,” Wessels said.

Bennett’s leftward veer is yet another quixotic move by the longtime politician, one that could be interpreted as “maverick”-style thinking or another case of self-interest steering politics.

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Bennett has been running for political office since 1990, when he lost a bid to replace then-Sen. Olympia Snowe in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District to John Baldacci, a centrist Democrat who served in the U.S. House until he won his own gubernatorial election in 2002.

In 2001, Bennett entered into an unusual power-sharing arrangement with another member of the State Senate, Democrat Mike Michaud. With the State Senate evenly divided between parties, they struck an agreement to each serve one year of a two-year legislative session as Senate president. Bennett is widely regarded as having gotten the worse end of the deal, as Michaud was permitted to preside over the first session of the legislative body, during which most important business was conducted.

He was term-limited in 2004 but would find himself again trying to fill Snowe’s shoes in 2012, when the longtime Maine senator surprised political observers by declining to run for re-election. He lost the primary, but — amid the national Tea Party movement and populist opposition to President Barack Obama — Bennett jumped on the bandwagon in the role of Maine GOP party chair under then-Gov. Paul LePage.

In 2016, Bennett supported President Donald Trump and served as a Republican Party elector.

By 2025, however, with his eyes on a future higher office, Bennett broke with his Republican Party colleagues — and 60-80 percent of American adults, depending on which poll look at — to support forcing high school female athletes to compete against males who say they are girls.

Bennett’s vote to uphold the unpopular statewide policy coincided with his unenrollment from the Republican Party and decision to run for governor as a so-called “independent.”

Democrats, for their part, aren’t convinced of Bennett’s newfound maverick streak.

The Maine Democratic Party has released a website — unimaginatively dubbed “Rick’s Receipts” — that documents Bennett’s time as a Republican.

Regardless of which way the wind blows, Bennett’s presence on the November ballot will alter the fundamentals of the race. However, unlike the primary elections, the results of which are still being divined one week later, the general election will not use ranked-choice voting.

That means a candidate can win the gubernatorial election with a plurality — or less than 50 percent of votes — like former Govs. John Baldacci and Paul LePage did.