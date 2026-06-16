The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
5h

Great. Another fake "independent," like Anus King... who sides with the illiberal Marxo-fascist democrat nihilists and tyrants on all issues.

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Diro's avatar
Diro
1h

Bennett is self-absorbed and stands for nothing of substance. He is best known for speaking out of both sides of his mouth and being a real loser!

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