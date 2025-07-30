Moderation Brewing, a three-person beer company owned by Senate President Mattie Daughtry (D-Cumberland), was one of the few Maine businesses to receive $500,000 in taxpayer dollars under a COVID-19-era program to help small businesses.

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME), a quasi-governmental entity founded to assist Maine’s businesses and families, is refusing to disclose two private contractors who approved the cash transfer to Daughtry’s brewery.

“Of the three folks who reviewed the application, two were outside contractors and one was a FAME employee,” said FAME Governmental Affairs & Communications Manager Bill Norbert.

“We are willing to provide the name of the FAME employee involved, but not the outside contractors in order to protect their privacy,” Norbert said.

“The FAME employee was Jennifer Cummings, Director of Business.”

Nothing in Maine’s public records law—the Freedom of Access Act (FOAA)—allows government employees to withhold the names of government contractors merely because they would prefer to keep those names confidential.

The secrecy surrounding the individuals who helped Senate President Daughtry secure half a million dollars in no-interest financing to expand her beer company raises transparency and ethics concerns, including whether those unnamed individuals would later have business interests before the State Legislature while Daughtry commanded the gavel in the State Senate.

The $500,000 was transmitted to Moderation Brewing’s bank account under Thrive II, the second round of a state program that awarded funds to politically connected businesses that were the first to apply.Maine's Thrive Maine program, funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars through the state's Jobs & Recovery Plan, awarded $29 million in forgivable loans to 74 businesses in its second round, out of 433 applications seeking over $200 million.

Like the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the cash transfers were described as “loans,” but they were effectively lump-sum payments since nearly all of the supposed debts were forgiven.

The FAME payments, ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, were fully forgiven over four years if recipients remained operational, stayed in good standing with the state, paid taxes, and completed basic annual reporting.

The application period ended June 23, 2023, with awards announced in September.

Unlike the first round of FAME’s Thrive Maine program, which was first-come, first-served, Thrive Maine II prioritized businesses demonstrating future growth plans to boost efficiency, capacity, services, revenue diversification, and job creation.

Priority went to construction, manufacturing, and science/technology sectors, aligning with Maine's 10-year economic strategy.

It’s not exactly clear how Moderation Brewing—a beer-making company that said it had three employees when it applied for and received a separate $8,819 grant under PPP—qualified.

In the FAME Thrive Maine II program, eligibility required fewer than 500 employees, Maine headquarters with over 50 percent of employees residing in-state, good corporate standing, current tax payments, a federal Unique Entity Identifier, and ongoing COVID-19 impacts exceeding $10,000 after other aid.

According to Norbert, applications were scored on basic business data (up to 5 points) and impact responses (up to 15 points across five questions on fund use, service enhancements, revenue diversification, capacity/efficiency gains, and industry priority).

In an email, Norbert explained that Moderation Brewing said the half-million-dollar taxpayer grant would allow the brewery/bar to offer new flavors of beer, increase hours, and expand into a new location—Brunswick’s historic Central Fire Station. (That project has yet to be completed, though the fire station has some fencing and signs up, suggesting construction could start before the end of the year.)

“Additionally, the funds enabled the company to promote one staff member to Operations Manager and rehire staff they had to lay off in 2020,” Norbert said in an email, raising questions about what the PPP grant money was used for.

In a phone interview, Norbert told the Robinson Report that he hoped to avoid the formal FOAA process and would voluntarily provide records demonstrating that Moderation Brewing did not receive special treatment because the company is owned by a top Democratic lawmaker in Maine.

Norbert turned over messaging that made Moderation Brewing’s $500,000 payment seem like business as usual, including descriptions of companies that did not receive Thrive II payments.

Cornish Cider Company, for example, was passed over for a Thrive II grant because the company could not prove that it lost at least $10,000 due to the pandemic and Gov. Janet Mills’ (D) lockdowns.

Portland Pie Company was similarly denied a Thrive II grant because only 33 percent of their employees work in Maine, according to Norbert.

Although Norbert supplied some information about the Thrive II grant program, he declined to identify two of the individuals who ultimately approved the grant, both private-sector contractors.

Norbert has not responded to a Freedom of Access Act request submitted for all documentation Moderation Brewing provided to obtain the half-million-dollar gift from Maine taxpayers, as well as documents that might reveal the two unnamed contractors who approved the grant for Daughtry.

Mary Catus, press secretary for Daughtry’s Senate President Office, said Moderation Brewing followed all the guidelines for obtaining taxpayer funds that were published online.

“Moderation Brewing, like all applicants to the Thrive Maine program, applied through the public process administered by the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME),” Catus said.

“The application was submitted in accordance with the published guidelines, and the grant was awarded following FAME’s established process,” she said.

In the spirit of transparency, here’s FAME Governmental Affairs & Communications Manager William Norbert’s full response to my inquiry following our phone conversation about Moderation Brewing’s $500,000 award:

Hi Steve:



Getting back to you on your information request regarding the second round of funding in the Thrive Maine program.

As you may recall, Thrive Maine was made possible by federal recovery funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) as allocated by the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan enacted by the 130th Maine Legislature.

Thrive’s Second Round of awards differed significantly from the First Round, with new eligibility requirements, application questions, and award process featuring a longer application period. In the Second Round, a total of $29 million in awards was made to 74 Maine businesses (out of 433 total apps) for loan requests ranging from $10,000 to $500,000. Awardees that follow program terms (must be in business, stay in good standing with the State of Maine, pay yearly taxes, and complete the yearly reporting connected to Thrive Maine) may have their loans fully forgiven over a four-year period. Over $200 million in loan requests were made by applicants. The application cycle closed on June 23, 2023, and awards were announced in September of 2023.

Unlike the First Round, we did not utilize a first-come, first-served model. Instead, applications were scored on certain eligibility criteria and applicant responses to an impact statement, all to be supported by submitted financial documents, including tax returns. The Second Round was designed to further strengthen the Maine economy through impactful investments for the future. FAME worked in collaboration with DECD to target funds to Maine businesses that demonstrated plans to: improve efficiency; increase capacity; enhance services; diversify and enhance revenue streams; and add quality Maine jobs.

Businesses awarded forgivable loans were considered to be catalysts for development in our communities and job market, with strong and innovative business plans for future success. The Second Round was designed to fund future plans for organizational improvement and growth, taking the next step beyond helping with immediate COVID-related negative economic impacts (as was the focus in Thrive’s First Round). Priority was given to businesses or projects in the construction, manufacturing, and science and technology industries, but all industries were welcome to apply. These industry sectors are in alignment with the state’s ten-year economic strategic plan and were considered more likely to create more direct and indirect in-state jobs.

The scoring for Thrive’s Second Round involved three separate sets of scores:

Program eligibility (no actual scores awarded, but an applicant wouldn’t get past this first gate unless they met all of the below criteria):

Fewer than 500 employees Headquartered in Maine and more than 50% of employees residing here In good standing as a Maine corporation with Secretary of State Current on Maine state income and payroll taxes or on payment arrangement with government that is current Have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) # (formely DUNS #): a twelve-character alphanumeric identifier used by entities doing business with the federal government. Required for grants, awards, and contracts involving federal monies. Still be experiencing negative impacts greater than $10,000 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (following receipt of other relief funds) Thrive Round One awardees ineligible to apply for Thrive Round Two

Excel Score (up to 5 points): basic business information provided by applicant, including current # employees; estimated future employee count (post funding/expansion); current employee benefits package (health insurance, retirement, vacation); and type of industry (construction, manufacturing, and science and tech industries prioritized).

Impact Score (up to 15 points): responses to each of the below five questions scored from 1 to 3:

Is there a clear and reasonable plan to utilize the funds beyond paying back existing bills and regular operational costs? Does the business plan enhance current services to existing customers? Does the business plan enhance or diversify revenue streams? Does the plan create additional operational capacity and/or efficiency? Does the business or project fall within the prioritized industries (construction, manufacturing, science/ tech)?

Moderation Brewing received no preferential treatment in the scoring and award process. Their application scored well in each of the above categories. They satisfied all of the initial threshold criteria (Program Eligibility); received all five points on the Excel Score; and scored 13 out of 15 possible points on the Impact Score (scoring 3, 3, 3, 3, and 1 respectively on the above a-e questions). They were awarded as part of the small-size (1-5 employees) business category. They scored 18 total points out of a possible 21 overall points. They were awarded a $449,200 forgivable loan. Three separate individuals reviewed and ultimately signed off on the application. Another brewery, Bath Brewing Company, was awarded funds in the Second Round, as well, but they were in the medium-size (6-25 employees) category. The Maine Tasting Center in Wiscasset received an award in the B-Corp category.

In their responses to the Impact Score questions, Moderation Brewing explained how the forgivable loan would provide the company with increased capacity and the ability to diversify their products and increase their hours and revenues. Among other things, the loan enabled the company to purchase, redevelop, and restore Brunswick’s historic Central Fire Station downtown, where they plan to relocate. This will enable them to meet manufacturing demands with new brewing equipment in a modern and greatly expanded space (more production and cold storage space), as well as allow for a larger tasting room and outdoor beer garden. Further, the funds would enable the company to start a souring program using wild yeast and local fruits from area farms. Additionally, the funds enabled the company to promote one staff member to Operations Manager and rehire staff they had to lay off in 2020.

Other applications:

Cornish Cider Company: An example of a similar, small-sized company whose application was denied is Cornish Cider Company, which requested a $440,000 forgivable loan. Reviewers found the company failed to prove they lost at least $10,000 due to the pandemic. Further, their business plan was not found to be reasonable in scope, unlikely to diversify their revenue or create additional operational capacity or efficiency. They scored 6 out of 15 possible points on the Impact Score.

Portland Pie Company is an example of a large-sized (25 or more employees) company whose application for a $500,000 forgivable loan was denied. They were denied because only 33% of their employees actually work in Maine. As noted above, this was a threshold criterion for program eligibility (more than 50% of employees must have been residing in Maine).

Springworks Farm Maine, Inc. is an example of a large-sized company whose application was approved. The Lisbon-based aquaponic organic lettuce farm scored 15 points on the Impact Score plus 4 additional points on the Excel Score for a total score of 19. They were awarded a $500,000 forgivable loan. Reviewers noted the company’s thoughtful and detailed proposal, which outlined not only the harmful effects of the pandemic on their business but also clear growth plans (including hiring 40 more workers) and likely positive impacts to the Maine economy moving forward. Among other things, the award will help to fund the partial purchase of an additional greenhouse. The company’s plans include increasing their production capabilities to meet increased demand from retail partners. The company further plans to add two new business units. Among the deleterious effects of the pandemic, the company noted a combination of increased packaging requirements (requiring the purchase of a new packaging machine), carrier rates, and payroll costs.

I hope the above information is helpful. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Bill