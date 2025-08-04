Your grandparents are going to have to cut back on their out-of-control spending on things like prescription drugs and bingo nights, because the Maine legislature’s scheme to spike electricity rates as a sneaky way of subsidizing solar power is working.

Maine’s already high residential electricity costs increased more than every other state in the U.S. from May 2024 to May 2025, according to new figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Monday by Axios.

According to Axios, Maine’s year-over-year increase in electricity costs amounted to a 36.3 percent increase—an increase that nearly doubled the next largest increase in the state of Connecticut.

The Axios article frames the soaring power prices around the rise of new data centers to feed emerging large-language models, but Maine doesn’t have any power-hungry data centers, in part because electricity prices have made it cost prohibitive to open such businesses in Maine.

A deeper look at the data with regard to Maine shows the state has sprinted to the head of the expensive electricity movement beginning in Jan. 2019, right around the time Gov. Janet Mills (D) arrived at the Blaine House.

In that month, the US EIA reports that residential electricity prices were 13.88 cents per kilowatt hour.

That’s still pretty expensive compared to a state like Louisiana, which was paying 7.28 cents per kilowatt hour around the same time.

Fast-forward to the most currently available data: Maine is paying 22.84 cents per kilowatt hour for the same exact product, while Louisiana’s power price has increased to only 9.78 cents per kilowatt hour.

The numbers are even worse when you look at residential prices.In May 2025, residential power consumers paid a whopping 27.91 cents per kilowatt hour.

Why are Maine’s electricity prices so high?

This is one mystery where we won’t need a years-long investigation, documentary, and cold case podcast to identify the culprit.

The cause of Maine’s off-the-charts, grandma-robbing electricity prices is Net Energy Billing, the fancy term Maine Democrats have given to a cockamamie scheme where they steal money from working class people to subsidize solar developers from out of state.

That’s it. That’s the answer. It’s a scheme so immoral and stupid, you’d have to be a wealthy lawyer from southern Maine who is totally detached from the actually concerns of working and elderly Mainers to support it.

Maine’s high energy prices were a choice.

Maine Democrats, who’ve controlled the legislature since Jan. 2019, decided to make all of us pay higher electricity bills so that they could save Mother Earth by blanketing Maine farmland in cadmium telluride solar panels made by slaves in China.