The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swan's avatar
Swan
7h

Kickbacks drive everything in this one-party rule state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Pond's avatar
Steve Pond
5h

high utility rates combined with higher taxes the Democrats are trying to drive out traditional, native Mainers to replace them with rich, woke, Democrat supporting out of state new comers who will be the only ones who can afford to live here

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture