Somalia First: New Video Shows Maine Rep Greeted Like Royalty Visiting Puntland with Gateway CEO Abdullahi Ali

New video obtained by The Robinson Report shows controversial “Somalia First” Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) receiving a royal welcome from the Puntland State of Somalia during a Jan. 2024 visit alongside her boss, Gateway Community Services CEO Abdullahi Ali.

Dhalac has taken centerstage in a controversy tied to Maine’s 2026 gubernatorial primary thanks GOP Republican candidate Bobby Charles criticism of the Somali refugee’s frequent and clear statements about prioritizing Somali interests ahead of Maine or American interests.

“We Somalis living outside of Somalia must always prioritize our country, Somalia,” Rep. Dhalac has said, in video previously published by the Maine Wire.

Virtually every Maine Democrat, including House Democratic leaders Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) and Matt Moonen (D-Portland), Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, gubernatorial candidates Troy Jackson, Hannah Pingree, and Angus King III, have all smeared Charles as a “racist” for condemning Dhalac’s view that Maine should take a back seat to non-citizens’ and Somali interests.

The new video shows Dhalac, the former Assistant Executive Director of Gateway Community Services, walking through a procession of fawning admirers, flanked by security guards. It ends with images of machine-gun wielding men in the back of pickup trucks.

Gateway Community Services executive Abdullahi Ali and Rep. Deqa Dhalac visit with the President of Puntland in Jan. 2024.

Just days after the Jan. 2024 trip, Dhalac returned home and declared in a Maine legislative committee that African refugees are more deserving than U.S. military veterans of state tax dollars because they already speak English.

Later that year, Dhalac’s boss, Ali, would lose his bid to become president of Jubbaland, Somalia, despite boasting in Kenyan media of the paramilitary group he’d funded to back his political ambitions.

Maine’s Democrat-aligned and taxpayer-funded media outlets, such as the Bangor Daily News and Maine Public, promoted fawning coverage of Ali’s presidential campaign. But the same outlets have refused to cover credible allegations of MaineCare fraud leveled by a former employee. They’ve also declined to cover Ali’s comments about funding paramilitary groups as part of his presidential campaign.

Charles has responded fiercely to the allegations of “racism” leveled by Maine Democrats and their allies in the taxpayer-funded media.

“Public corruption is here,” Charles said.

“In Maine’s race for Governor, the entire Democrat caucus – Maine’s House Speaker and all Democrat gubernatorial candidates – condemned me for calling out a Democrat legislator with obvious split loyalties between the U.S. and Somalia, hiding illegal aliens, and not focusing on Maine concerns,” he said.

