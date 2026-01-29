State Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland), whose political ascent as one of the first Somali-Americans in the Maine Legislature once made national headlines, announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection to the Maine House.

Dhalac blamed her exit on a political climate she described as “increasingly hostile and unsafe” and cited “persistent racism” and harassment, though she was not able to provide any examples of such harassment.

Throughout her career, Dhalac has been unapologetic about placing Somalia first. Despite serving the people of South Portland, she has frequently made statements that suggest a different set of loyalties.

“We Somalis living outside of Somalia must always prioritize our country, Somalia,” Dhalac stated in a previously published video.

She also drew fierce criticism for suggesting that “New Americans” — a euphemism Maine Democrats coined to refer to illegal aliens with asylum applications — deserve priority over U.S. military veterans for state tax dollars because they already speak English.

Her primary legislative accomplishments also represent the interests of noncitizens. Last year, her proposal to create an “Office of New Americans” was adopted into a spending bill approved by the governor, and the “anti-ICE” measure the governor approved in December was originally proposed by Dhalac. That law will block Maine law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Dhalac’s sudden decision to abandon what presumably would have been a guaranteed reelection bid comes amid multiple state and federal fraud investigations into her former employer, Gateway Community Services, a migrant services agency with offices in Portland and Lewiston.

Dhalac listed herself as the Assistant Executive Director at Gateway Community Services in financial disclosures for 2021, 2022, and 2023 — the same period of time during which former Gateway employee Christopher Bernardini has alleged the migrant agency engaged in systemic Medicaid fraud.

In a Robinson Report exclusive, Bernardini said Gateway leadership counseled employees to manipulate billing records in a manner that artificially inflated billable hours. Bernardini even said he saw evidence that supervisors exploited backend access to Medicaid billing systems to create billable hours for services that were never rendered.

According to records reviewed by The Robinson Report, Bernardini had submitted whistleblower complaints detailing the fraud he witnessed at Gateway to both the Office of State Auditor Matt Dunlap (D) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2024.

Neither government agency responded to his complaint.

Only upon reading a report in The Maine Wire detailing Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) records showing Gateway overbilled Medicaid by hundreds of thousands of dollars while CEO Abdullahi Ali was campaigning for political office in Jubbaland, Somalia, did Bernardini come forward to the media.

For several months, Maine officials ignored the allegations against Gateway, a migrant agency with elaborate connections to the Maine Democratic Party and various left-wing NGOs.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, a partisan Democrat and top ally to Gov. Janet Mills (D), declined to investigate the credible allegations against Gateway. Even after Bernardini’s complaint had become public, Frey awarded Gateway a $400,000 grant from the opioid settlement funds.

Scrutiny of the organization intensified, however, after the ongoing Medicaid fraud scandal exploded in Minnesota.

When national media outlets began picking up reporting from the Robinson Report, Gov. Mills was forced to stop funding the migrant services agency.

In addition to receiving roughly $5 million per year in Medicaid funding, Gateway has also received more than $1 million in no-bid contracts from the Mills Administration, including no-bid contracts funded by federal COVID-19 relief money.

Mills has since said in a brief written statement issued to allied media outlets that she supports a probe into the controversial organization.

Meanwhile, Gateway CEO Abdullahi Ali, a Somali-American refugee whose rise has been celebrated by virtually every mainstream media outlet in Maine, has not set foot in the state since reports emerged of the investigations into his company.

Ali is thought to be residing in Kenya, where even that country’s top newspapers have reported on the investigations into the migrant agency he ran with Dhalac.

Dhalac’s exit from House District 120 marks a dramatic fall for a politician who began her political career as the mayor of South Portland and who currently sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee.

Dhalac’s current employer, per her most recent financial disclosures, is Cross Cultural Community Services, another migrant services agency she co-founded with Regina Phillips, a former Portland city councilor and the sister of State Sen. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Cumberland).

Gateway Community Services and the Migrant-Industrial Complex

Gateway’s house of cards began to collapse largely due to the investigative work of the Maine Wire and The Robinson Report, which first exposed the murky intersection of taxpayer-funded NGOs and Democratic political activism.

Investigations into DHHS audit records and no-bid contract documents revealed that Gateway, under the leadership of Ali and Dhalac, billed MaineCare — the state’s version of Medicaid — for approximately $28.8 million between 2019 and 2024. During the same time, the agency faced three DHHS audits which all found serious record-keeping lapses with Gateway’s reimbursement requests.

Even more staggering was the flow of no-bid contracts from state agencies. Although DHHS audits had flagged issues with Gateway’s finances, the Mills Administration continued to pump federal dollars into the organization through opaque no-bid contracts, including contracts that funded activities indiscernible from Democratic electioneering.

Despite a lack of interest from Maine’s newspapers and AG Frey’s decision to take a pass on investigating Gateway, national attention prompted both federal law enforcement and congressional investigators to take a closer look at Gateway, Ali, and Dhalac.

The legal pressure reached a fever pitch on Dec. 30, when more than a dozen Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents were seen descending on Gateway’s Lewiston offices at 124 Canal St.

HSI officials confirmed they are conducting audits to protect the country from fraud and ensure businesses employ legal workers, an investigation that has targeted several Somali-linked nonprofits in the region.

This raid followed a high-profile request from House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), who demanded banking records and Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from the U.S. Treasury Department for both Ali and Dhalac. Comer’s probe seeks to determine if Medicaid funds were funneled through Minnesota and into foreign jurisdictions, but the Minnesota-centric investigation has expanded to include linked entities in Maine.

Gateway & the Community Organizing Alliance

Gateway was more than just a migrant service provider; it was a political machine.

Almost immediately after receiving no-bid contracts to fund “Community Health Outreach Workers,” Ali and top Gateway employees, Safiya Khalid and Mohamed Khalid, formed the Community Organizing Alliance (COA). The COA board had top migrant NGO leaders, including Ali himself and Fatuma Hussein, but also Maine Democrat bigwigs like lobbyist B.J. McCollister, Maureen Drouin from Maine Conservation Voters, and abortion activist Joanne D’Arcangelo.

Since scandal enveloped Gateway, whoever controls the COA website has deleted the page listing its board members, and both Safiya and Mohamed Khalid have updated their LinkedIn profiles to indicate that they no longer work at COA, which was headquartered at the Gateway offices in Lewiston.

According to a disclosure that once appeared on its website, the COA had a fiscal sponsorship from the left-wing Maine People’s Alliance and its 501(c)3 arm, the Maine People’s Resource Center.

The COA, in its own words, was dedicated to voter turnout in migrant communities and operated out of Gateway’s own offices.

In the lead-up to Mills’ 2022 reelection campaign, while taxpayer money continued to flow into Gateway’s accounts through federal COVID-19 relief and no-bid contracts, COA was campaigning for Mills and other Democrats using the same office and the same staff.

In fact, the no-bid contracts Gateway received specifically required the agency to go door-to-door in migrant communities signing migrants up for Medicaid and food stamps, buying them household supplies, and keeping a database on all contacts. The contract allowed Gateway to keep that database for its own purposes, meaning Gateway and COA were effectively paid with taxpayer dollars to hand out free healthcare, free food, and free household supplies while building a database of voters with a high propensity to vote for Democrats.